Stashed until next year, Reggie Robinson is still in the Cowboys’ team picture

Dallas Cowboys CB Reggie Robinson came out of Tulsa built to play the outside cornerback in a Cover 3 system. At 6-foot-1, 200 pounds, Robinson had all the size a defensive coordinator could want. He ran a 40-yard dash of 4.44, with a 4.18 short shuttle and a 7.09 three cone drill. His athleticism shows up on his film as well.

Robinson also lifted 22 bench press reps, and that strength shows up in his press-man coverage and how he attacked the run. Robinson wasn’t only a combine workout warrior, he offered production as well.

As a red-shirt freshman he totaled 37 tackles and seven pass deflections in seven starts. In Year 2 he started 11 games and added 38 more tackles and nine pass deflections. After an injury riddled junior year, Robinson came back with an excellent senior season of 38 tackles, 13 pass deflections, and four interceptions.

Hailing from Tulsa instead of a known football factory may have contributed to his lesser draft stock and allowed the Cowboys to draft Robinson where they did.

The 2021 player profile series continues with cornerback-turned-safety, turned corner again, Reggie Robinson.

Background Details

Position: Defensive Back Age: 24 Height: 6-foot-1 Weight: 200 pounds Hometown: Ruston, Louisiana High School: Cleburne College: Tulsa Draft: 2020 Round 4, No. 123 overall Acquired: Draft

College Stats

Tackles Def Int Fumbles Tulsa American SR CB 12 26 12 38 1.0 0.0 3 28 9.3 0 13 2 0

Player Profile

Story continues

The Cowboys fanbase would have been ok with Mike Nolan being fired just on the basis of how he handled rookies Reggie Robinson and Bradlee Anae last season. Anae had noticeable obstacles, Demarcus Lawrence, Aldon Smith, Randy Gregory, and Dorance Armstrong all were ahead of him on the depth chart. Gregory only had 25 percent of defensive snaps himself, so Anae not getting snaps was understandable, but Reggie Robinson was a different story. Even though Robinson seemed built to play as an outside CB in a Cover 3 defense, Mike Nolan and staff decided to move Robinson to safety. This clearly ended up being a terrible decision, but it was compounded by the fact that the Cowboys wouldn't play Robinson at any defensive back spots at all despite the team being ravaged by injuries. Instead the Cowboys trotted out poor playing veterans like Daryl Worley and Darian Thompson, or practice squad players like Rashard Robinson, Steven Parker, Deante Burton and Saivion Smith. To make things worse for Robinson's rookie year, a once excellent special teams contributor in college, with many tackles and four blocked kicks couldn't even get a high amount of snaps on that unit either. Robinson ended the season with five games played, no defensive snaps and only 65 special teams snaps. This season Robinson was back to his natural CB position, and was back in a defense he fits extremely well. He had already shown up in training camp as well, highlighted by him breaking up a pass from Dak Prescott to Blake Jarwin in 11-on-11, showing he could make plays against the Cowboys top offensive unit. The Cowboys have a log jam at CB with seven corners already ahead of him as Robinson was battling with to get on the 53-man roster. The Cowboys front office saw this as well, and used a turf toe injury Robinson got in the Arizona Cardinals preseason game to put Robinson on IR, which essentially stashes him on the team until next season.

Film Study with Voch Lombardi

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=G_vPgG25KhA

You can find Mike Crum on Twitter @cdpiglet or at Youtube on the About the Cowboys Podcast. This profile is part of our countdown series to the regular season. For the full 90-man roster, go here. For our 53-man roster prediction, go here.

1

1