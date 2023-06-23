Who starts at strong safety for the Steelers in 2023?

When the Steelers signed free-agent safety Keanu Neal, I honestly didn’t think of him as anything more than a backup for Damontae Kazee. But after minicamp, it really feels like we have a full-blown position battle on our hands.

Neal is an eight-year veteran who has played for three teams before coming to Pittsburgh. As a former first-round pick, Neal comes with a solid resume and tons of experience. Neal has 61 career starts while Kazee has 53. Kazee and Neal were actually the starting safety tandem with the Atlanta Falcons from 2017-2020.

Kazee has more experience in the Steelers system even though he missed much of 2022 with an injury. Neal was signed after Terrell Edmunds left via free agency and signed with the Philadelphia Eagles. Kazee played well once he got back but can he hold off Neal?

Cast your vote and tell us which guy you expect to see starting at strong safety in 2023.

