‘He starts from scratch’… Barcelona gem’s agent optimistic about his continuity

A lot of decisions did not necessarily go down well within Barcelona this past season. From player selection to press conferences, there was a lot of division even within the club. Ultimately, all of these problems culminated into the dismissal of Xavi Hernandez from Barcelona.

The Blaugrana coach, not too long after, has now seen himself already replaced at the club. German coach Hansi Flick has arrived and his new position as the Barcelona head coach has also been officially confirmed by the club. With his arrival come new opportunities, and one player who desperately needs an opportunity is Vitor Roque.

The 19-year-old Brazilian forward, despite all the attention and hype he arrived with from Brazil, was ultimately unable to convince Xavi Hernandez. However, his agent Andre Curry, now believes that the player can welcome a new beginning.

As highlighted by SPORT, the player’s agent sounded opportunistic following the appointment of Hansi Flick: “Vitor Roque was waiting for more minutes with Xavi. Now, with the new coach, he starts from scratch.”

Further defending his client, the agent backed the young Barcelona striker’s progression by talking about his compatriot who is currently one of the very best players at Real Madrid:

“He has a world-class player like Lewandowski in front of him… Vini (Real Madrid), for example, took two years to adapt.”

However, the agent chose not to stop right there talking about his talented young client. Speaking about Xavi’s initial impression of Roque, Curry made sure to let it be known that it was the previous Barcelona head coach himself who wanted Roque at the club, even before January:

“It is not true that Xavi wanted the player by December. He wanted him even before, for July, but they didn’t let him come. Xavi called him personally.”

It remains to be seen what ultimately becomes of Vitor Roque, but it is true that Hansi Flick may as well choose to reassess the players at his disposal. Given the vulnerable economic situation at Barcelona, it would be wise to at least evaluate the assets that the new German coach already has.