Who starts at RB for the Steelers vs the Falcons?

It isn’t clear as of now who will be the starting running back for the Pittsburgh Steelers this weekend when they take on the Atlanta Falcons. Najee Harris says he will play despite missing two days of practice already this week with an oblique injury.

This leaves super rookie Jaylen Warren set to return after missing a game with a hamstring injury. Then there is Benny Snell who stepped in last week when Harris and Warren were out and had a very solid outing with 62 yards on 15 carries.

option not selected

Not so fast!

You can't place a vote until you make a selection first.

Got it

Cast your vote and tell us which RB starts this week. And join the conversation and let us know in the comments how you think the division of labor will work this week at running back.

List

Steelers vs Falcons: 3 reasons Pittsburgh wins this weekend

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire