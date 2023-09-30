Advertisement

As it starts to cool off in the Lone Star State, Texas A&M’s pitching staff is heating up

Jarrett Johnson
·1 min read

If you were to take a poll of the three top issues the Aggie baseball team had last year, the first two would be about pitching. There was a point during the season when the Texas A&M starting pitchers could not make it past the 3rd inning without being pulled.

The pitching also took another blow during the off-season when former D1 Baseball’s Assistant Coach of the Year (2017) Nate Yeskie was pouched by LSU. Needing to replace his pitching coach, Jim Schlossnagle hit the pavement to find a replacement, and he did just that.

Regarding innovation and development, few up-and-comers are as respected as the new Aggie pitching coach, Max Weiner. That hire is paying early dividends that are starting to show up just in time for fall ball.

I can’t wait to see how much the pitching improves over the course of the year, and a big reason why is seeing how the top transfer in the class, Braden Montgomery, spoke about his experience so far with coach Weiner.

“It’s awesome I love that guy. He’s the best I’ve never seen someone approach pitching in the way that he does, and I love it. He makes throwing fun.”

I get the feeling this will be a very exciting 2023 campaign with a College World Series appearance.

Story originally appeared on Aggies Wire