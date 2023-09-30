As it starts to cool off in the Lone Star State, Texas A&M’s pitching staff is heating up

If you were to take a poll of the three top issues the Aggie baseball team had last year, the first two would be about pitching. There was a point during the season when the Texas A&M starting pitchers could not make it past the 3rd inning without being pulled.

The pitching also took another blow during the off-season when former D1 Baseball’s Assistant Coach of the Year (2017) Nate Yeskie was pouched by LSU. Needing to replace his pitching coach, Jim Schlossnagle hit the pavement to find a replacement, and he did just that.

Regarding innovation and development, few up-and-comers are as respected as the new Aggie pitching coach, Max Weiner. That hire is paying early dividends that are starting to show up just in time for fall ball.

Whole lotta heat on the farm ⛽️👍👀 pic.twitter.com/BxpSDmzELf — Texas A&M Baseball (@AggieBaseball) September 30, 2023

I can’t wait to see how much the pitching improves over the course of the year, and a big reason why is seeing how the top transfer in the class, Braden Montgomery, spoke about his experience so far with coach Weiner.

“It’s awesome I love that guy. He’s the best I’ve never seen someone approach pitching in the way that he does, and I love it. He makes throwing fun.”

I get the feeling this will be a very exciting 2023 campaign with a College World Series appearance.

Contact/Follow us @AggiesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Texas A&M news, notes, and opinions. Follow Jarrett Johnson on Twitter: @whosnextsports1.

Story originally appeared on Aggies Wire