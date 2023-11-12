Startling start sends Maine-Endwell on its way to Section 4 Class B football championship

Jaden Branch of Maine-Endwell on the move in win against Owego for Section 4 Class B football title, Nov. 11, 2023.

Maine-Endwell’s third consecutive Section 4 Class B football championship was tucked unsurprisingly away with a 69-21 victory over Owego on a chilly Saturday at Vestal’s Dick Hoover Stadium.

And get this: By the time Owego lined up for first down of its fourth first-quarter possession, M-E led by 21-0 and kicker Jack Hennessey’s touchbacks outnumbered Spartans offensive plays by 4-3.

So it went in this rematch of a regular-season contest won 69-0 by the Spartans on Sept. 16. Vinny Mancini and Jaden Branch scored two touchdowns apiece as M-E built a 35-0 first-half advantage on its way to the program’s 32nd consecutive victory.

Up next

The top-ranked Spartans (10-0) will return to Vestal to oppose Section 3’s champion, Indian River or New Hartford, in a state quarterfinal at 3 p.m. on Nov. 18. Owego closes with a 5-5 record.

More: Photos: Elmira tops Corning for Section 4 Class AA football title

The tone-setter

On the first play after Hennessey’s boot into the end zone set action in motion, Owego completed a quick pass behind the line of scrimmage only to have Spartans end Adam DeSantis close in, pilfer the football from the receiver and scoot the short remaining distance across the goal line. It was 7-0 with seven seconds expired.

M-E then forced an Owego three-and-out, and on its first snap Mancini sprinted 57 yards for points on a rush that started inside and offered inviting room. The Spartans’ next possession began at their 26 with 4:40 to play in the quarter, and a play after an incomplete pass, Branch went 74 yards for a TD.

Branch, M-E’s junior B-back with a fetching blend of power and speed behind a high-grade cast of interior linemen, turned three first-half rushes into 190 yards.

More: Once-beaten Vestal eases away from Horseheads to tuck away Section 4 "A' football title

Second-quarter deal-closer

On the second snap after Owego came up short on a 40-yard field goal attempt, Branch made it two through-the-gut rushes for as many TDs, this time traveling 79 yards with 3:10 of the second quarter expired.

A bit later, on fourth-and-4, quarterback Austyn Nyschot and Mancini collaborated on a 55-yard score. Mancini made the grab and, with crafty footwork and teammates blocking, made it a five-TD difference 4:39 before halftime.

This time, Owego answered – twice.

The River Hawks struck first on a 20-yard pass from Elijah Lewis to Jack Buchsbaum and, after recovering an onside kick, on Conlan Taylor’s 1-yard rush. Problem was, the latter came with 37 seconds to play in the half, allowing a quick-striking M-E offense a chance to respond.

The Spartans set up at their 37-yard line. Branch rushed for 37 yards and, after a holding penalty on M-E, Mancini zoomed 31 yards for a touchdown. Hennessey’s sixth successful PAT made the difference 42-14.

“Our offense obviously played great,” Spartans coach Matt Gallagher said. “I think on both sides of the ball, everybody who got in there did a great job. We had some guys in there who were battling later in the game and didn’t give up any points, which was awesome. It’s going to help us moving forward.”

More: Late plays carry Waverly to Section 4 Class C football repeat against Chenango Forks

More from Gallagher

** Any concern entering playoffs with starters having spent so much time on the sideline through a fairly steady stream of lopsided games? “I don’t think so. We did have some tough games this year where they had to get stretched. They’re going to be healthy, they’re going to be ready to go. We work hard in practice so I think that part is good. I think these guys will be ready no matter how long they have to be on the field.”

** Thoughts on Owego? “I think that’s a great season for coach (Patton) Taylor and his staff; came out and got to the sectional finals as brand new coaches who have taken over for a legend in my mind. Coach (Steve) Virkler did an unbelievable job for a lot of years, not only with that but for our section and our state, too. Those are tough shoes to fill but I think they did a great job.

“Obviously, the improvement they had throughout the year … To come in here and take second in Class B, that’s not a bad first run for him. That kind of feels like us way back in the day.”

This article originally appeared on Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin: Defensive TD on 1st play? Indeed, and Maine-Endwell rolled from there