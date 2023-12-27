Starting Tyrod Taylor over Tommy DeVito at quarterback right move for Giants

EAST RUTHERFORD — It’s the right decision for Brian Daboll. Actually, it’s the only decision for the Giants head coach. The Tommy DeVito era ended the moment Daboll benched him in the second half of Monday’s loss to the Philadelphia Eagles and Tyrod Taylor provided a spark.

You can’t come back from that. You can’t put one’s evaluation above the other 52 in the locker room. So, on Wednesday, Daboll made it official.

“He’s earned the right to start this game,” Daboll said about Taylor.

DeVito deserves credit for, if nothing else, providing the Giants a feel-good story in yet another lost year. Their hopes of another magical run to the postseason ended before Halloween with that brutal overtime loss to the Jets, dropping New York’s record to 2-6. Optimists clung to an unlikely turnaround, but even that ended following back-to-back losses to the Oakland Raiders and Dallas Cowboys the next two weeks.

But then the magic of "Tommy Cutlets" took over. He married his signature celebration with competent play and led the Giants to three-straight wins over the Washington Commanders, New England Patriots and Green Bay Packers. There were obvious flaws in his game, sure, but the Giants were winning. That’s all that mattered. It gave fans, players something to cheer about.

Here’s the thing about unknown commodities: There’s almost always that initial boost. Then defenses get the film, find the weaknesses and expose them. The New Orleans Saints did that, beating the Giants, 24-6. So did the Eagles, who built a 20-3 lead in the first half. DeVito in those six quarters was 29-of-50 (58 percent) for 232 yards. The Giants didn’t score a touchdown during that stretch.



Insert the cliche Cinderella analogy here.

“When you’re up, everybody loves you,” DeVito said. “When you’re down, everybody hates you so for me, it’s just stay even throughout it all. That’s why I’ll be mellow and good through it all.”

The Giants, theoretically, could have gone back to DeVito against the Los Angeles Rams if Taylor struggled against the Eagles, too. Taylor is an unrestricted free agent after this year. Starter Daniel Jones tore his ACL. Taylor won’t be back. It’s uncertain when Jones will be ready. DeVito is the only player under contract and healthy. These final two games (Rams and rematch with Philadelphia) could provide ample time to evaluate — can DeVito be Jones (or a rookie’s) backup in 2024?

But Taylor didn’t struggle. He nearly led the Giants, 14-point underdogs, to a come-from-behind victory. Taylor finished 7-of-16 for 133 yards with a touchdown and interception (on the game’s final play). He also ran for 21 yards. Daboll cannot put one player above the team — especially an unrestricted free agent.

These players see him every day in practice. They know Taylor, at this point in his career, is a better overall player. He gives them the best chance to win. It’s possible to look past that while winning — as was the case against Washington, New England and Green Bay. It’s much harder when losing.

Among the reasons tanking is near impossible in the NFL: Every player is playing for something — incentives, their futures. The quickest way to lose a locker room is when players feel they aren’t put in a position to win. Playing a quarterback strictly to evaluate him, when the alternative is better, gives that impression.



So DeVito is done. Taylor is in.

“I'll take any opportunity to be able to go out and play,” Taylor said. “It's a privilege, and I know the work that I put in day in and day out. So, I’m definitely excited. Like I said, I know we're out of the playoffs but there's a lot to play for, and I'm excited to go out there and compete with these guys in the locker room.

“Guys are still encouraged. Obviously, it wasn't the season that we wanted, but we have all of it in front of us to finish it out the way that we want to. There are still goals within this locker room that we know that we can achieve."

DeVito still has a future with the Giants. He’ll be back next year. He’ll have the opportunity throughout organized team activities, minicamp and training camp to develop. But Daboll cannot focus on that. His job is to put this team in the best position to win right now.

Taylor does that. DeVito doesn’t. Coaches, players know it. The organization cannot continue to look past the talent discrepancy.

So, they’re not.

The Giants are now Taylor’s team.