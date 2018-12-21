Starting safeties Bradley McDougald, Tedric Thompson miss practice for Seahawks

Both starting safeties for the Seattle Seahawks have been unable to practice yet so far this week with a looming Sunday night matchup against the potent Kansas City Chiefs offense quickly approaching.

Free safety Tedric Thompson (chest/ankle) and strong safety Bradley McDougald (knee) have been sidelined during both practices this week.

McDougald has been away from the team getting outside treatment on a patella tendonitis issue in his knee that he’s been playing through for the better part of two months. He was forced from last Sunday’s loss to the San Francisco 49ers in the second quarter when he knee flared up.

He’s going to be in rehab all week, kind of like K.J. (Wright) or a couple of our guys have done,” head coach Pete Carroll said of McDougald on Wednesday. “He’ll be out of the area working on his stuff, but we’ll see him back on Friday.”

McDougald has been a pivotal piece in Seattle’s revamped defense this season and was named as an alternate for the Pro Bowl on Tuesday.

Thompson, a fourth-round pick a year ago, took over for Earl Thomas after his season-ending broken leg in October. He’s played in all 14 games for Seattle this season with 10 starts.

Carroll hasn’t ruled out the possibility of McDougald playing this week and hasn’t addressed Thompson’s injuries yet. Delano Hill would likely start in place of McDougald with Shalom Luani at free safety if both players can’t play. Maurice Alexander is also available as a depth option. However, being without both starting safeties, or even one, against the Chiefs passing attack could leave Seattle in a bind Sunday night.