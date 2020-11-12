Who is the starting quarterback for the Washington Football Team?

Who is the starting QB for the Washington Football Team? originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The Washington Football Team has played eight games in 2020. In that time three quarterbacks have appeared in games, and in Week 10, three different passers will have started games.

At this point, trying to determine who the starting quarterback is in Washington has become tricky. The depth chart constantly shuffles and the combination of injuries and poor play have made the No. 1 spot a revolving door.

In order to keep track of who has been -- and who is -- the starting quarterback, here's a timeline from Dwayne Haskins to Kyle Allen to Alex Smith.

Download and subscribe to the Washington Football Talk podcast

September 2, 2020

Rivera names Dwayne Haskins the starter, which doesn't come as a surprise. The quarterback spent all of training camp working with the first-team offense.

September 13, 2020

Washington opens up the season with a 27-17 win over the Eagles. While Haskins only compiled 178 passing yards and one touchdown, it felt as if the quarterback was coming into his own and beginning to lead the team and offense.

September 27, 2020

That notion quickly changed just two weeks later after Haskins put together one of his worst performances in Washington against the Browns. Throwing for three interceptions, turnovers and a lack of consistency and offense continued to plague the QB.

October 7, 2020

Despite throwing for over 300 yards in Week 4, Rivera opted to bench Haskins prior to Week 5. Kyle Allen became the starter with Alex Smith backing him up, leaving Haskins as the No. 3 quarterback on the depth chart.

Rivera decides to go with Allen given his experience in Scott Turner's system, citing that he needed to see more on offense as Washington remained in the NFC East hunt.

October 11, 2020

Just days after Allen became the starter, he exits a Week 5 matchup with the Rams early after taking a big hit near the sidelines. That leads Alex Smith to enter the contest, his first appearance in 600-plus days since suffering a gruesome leg injury in 2018.

Story continues

Rivera states after the game that as long as Allen is cleared to play, he will continue to be the starter.

October 14, 2020

Allen is cleared to play against the New York Giants in Week 6.

October 18, 2020

Allen throws for 280 yards and two scores in a 20-19 loss to the Giants. Despite some good moments, a crucial interception and late-game fumble hurt Washington. Still, Allen is the starter for Rivera

October 23, 2020

Haskins is fined by the team for violing COVID-19 protocols. It is reported that the quarterback tried to make a reservation for a family friend at Washington's team hotel prior to their Week 6 matchup with the New York Giants.

October 25, 2020

Washington and Allen finally pick up a much-needed win, taking down the Cowboys 25-3. While the defense did a lot of the work, Allen threw for 194 yards and two scores -- including a deep ball to Terry McLaurin -- showing growth in the offense.

November 8, 2020

In Week 9 against the Giants, Allen suffered a dislocated ankle injury in the first quarter, forcing him to be removed from the contest and carted off the field. Smith would take over and nearly lead Washington to the win, throwing for his first touchdown since 2018 in the process. However, two interceptions in the final minutes sealed the deal for New York.

Following the game, Rivera states that Smith will be the starter going forward with Haskins serving as the No. 2.

November 9, 2020

With Allen reportedly done for the season, it's the Alex Smith show beginning in Week 10.