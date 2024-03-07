Who will be the starting quarterback for Nebraska in 2024?

Who will be Nebraska’s starting quarterback in 2024? Head coach Matt Rhule was asked that very question while appearing on The Hard Count with J.D. PicKell of the On3 network.

Rhule made it clear that there is no timetable for announcing the starting quarterback.

“I think when we know, we know. It’s one of those deals like, I don’t want to play games with people. If we know, we know. At the same time, I’ve watched enough major college football, and we’ve figured out here it’s gonna take a couple of guys. Most years, you’re not gonna play just one quarterback. So, our job is to push all of those guys to be great. Our job is to give them all opportunities to show what they can do and grow.”

The Cornhuskers currently have three quarterbacks on the roster. Junior Heinrich Haarberg and freshmen Dylan Raiola and Danny Kaelin. The Husker head coach spoke in detail about the need for multiple quarterbacks on your roster to be ready to play at any given moment.

“You go back to our last year at Baylor, and we sat there with Charlie Brewer all year long. All of a sudden, he’s hurt, and we’re in the Big 12 Championship Game. We’ve got our third-string quarterback, who’s played one snap the entire year out there trying to bring us back, which he did. So we’re gonna coach everybody, but in terms of naming a starter, we know when it’s clear we’ll do it.”

Nebraska started three quarterbacks (Jeff Sims, Chubba Purdy, and Heinrich Haarberg) last season. The Cornhuskers’ spring game will take place on April 27 at 11:00 a.m.

Contact/Follow us @CornhuskersWire on X, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Nebraska news, notes, and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Cornhuskers Wire