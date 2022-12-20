Starting QB injury updates going into Week 16 'NFL Now'
Andrew Siciliano gives starting quarterback injury updates for the Pittsburgh Steelers, New York Jets, and Philadelphia Eagles going into Week 16 of 2022 NFL regular season on 'NFL Now'.
Patrick Mahomes complimented Smith for throwing a perfect spiral every time.
Gardner Minshew wanted to be a starter when he filled in for Jalen Hurts last season. Will he get the chance against the Cowboys?
Justin Fields is tired of taking late hits and not getting protected by the officials. After the latest no-call, he plans to start " begging" for flags.
Denny Carter breaks down the best wavier wire pickups for Week 16, including Tyler Allgeier, Marquise Goodwin, and Jahan Dotson. (Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports)
Bears RB Khalil Herbert returns to practice this week and is expected to be active against the Buffalo Bills on Saturday.
Leading 24-12 with 1:39 left, the Packers had first-and-goal at the Rams’ 1-yard line on Monday night, and they decided to kneel down three times to end the game, rather than score another touchdown. Packers coach Matt LaFleur said that’s what he’ll always do in that situation. “I didn’t think about that. I just think [more]
The final play of Sunday's game against the Raiders will get all the headlines, but you could make a case that the NFL cost the Patriots a win with a botched review of Keelan Cole's touchdown.
Former Ravens linebacker Ray Lewis had some strong opinions about how Mac Jones and Jakobi Meyers handled themselves on the Patriots' disastrous final play against the Raiders.
Get to know the quarterback transferring to Kentucky who will be the favorite to replace Will Levis as starter.
Here's a look at the Bears' projected draft pick outcomes for the 2023 NFL draft.
Nick Sirianni confirmed Jalen Hurts' injury and showed confidence in backup Gardner Minshew on Tuesday morning. By Dave Zangaro
The latest injury news and possible return dates for New York Giants players.
Some commentary on the Joe Burrow-Tom Brady handshake.
After winning the NFC West, where do the San Francisco 49ers stand among the NFL's elite?
Julian Edelman had a stunned, angry reaction to the Patriots' shocking Week 15 loss to the Raiders on Sunday.
Is there still a chance? It's bleak but at least feasible that the Green Bay Packers make the playoffs. Here's what has to happen.
Former Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams made his stance clear on if he favored Alabama or Ohio State.
They say success has 1,000 fathers and failure is an orphan. Well, the NFL’s ultimate late-game failure has one and only one prime mover. Bill Belichick. Beyond his failure to properly prepare his players to not attempt a Stanford band play in a tie game with no time on the clock in regulation, Belichick could [more]
With three games to go in the 2022 NFL season, six teams are already in the playoffs — and 11 more know that if they win out, they’ll get in. More teams can get in with help, and the possibilities involving various results over the next three weeks are almost endless, but for teams and [more]
McGinest won three Super Bowls with the Patriots and currently works as an analyst for NFL Network.