Who is starting for Purdue football against Fresno State?

WEST LAFAYETTE − The depth chart for Purdue football's season opener is finally official.

And, as expected, Hudson Card will lead the Boilermaker offense behind center.

However, there were some question marks on the top two at each spot and now we know.

Related: Purdue football receiver breakdown: Depth and talent

Here's the official depth chart, released Monday morning ahead of Saturday's noon kickoff against Fresno State at Ross-Ade Stadium.

The most telling, tight end Garrett Miller and center Gus Hartwig do not appear on the depth chart. Both have been rehabbing to come back from injuries last season.

Purdue Boilermakers head coach Ryan Walters instructs players on where to position themselves during Purdue football practice, Wednesday, August 2, 2023, at Purdue University in West Lafayette, Ind.

Offense

Quarterback: Hudson Card, R-Jr.; Bennett Meredith, R-Fr.

Running back: Devin Mockobee, R-So.; Tyrone Tracy, 5th; Dylan Downing, Sr.

Receiver: Deion Burks, R-So.; Mershawn Rice, R-Sr.

Receiver: Abdur-Rahmaan Yaseen, R-Jr.; Jayden Dixon-Veal, Jr.

Receiver: TJ Sheffield, R-Sr.; Elijah Canion, R-Jr.

Tight end: Max Klare, R-Fr.; Drew Biber, R-So.; Paul Piferi, R-Sr.

Left tackle: Mahamane Moussa, R-So.; Daniel Johnson, 6th; Ben Farrell, Grad

Left guard: Preston Nichols, 6th; Malachi Preciado, R-Fr.

Center: Josh Kaltenberger, R-Jr.; or, Austin Johnson, R-Jr.; or, Jimmy Liston, Fr.

Right guard: Jalen Grant, Sr.; Luke Griffin, R-Sr.

Right tackle: Marcus Mbow, R-So.; Ben Farrell, Grad.

Defense

Defensive line: Malik Langham, Grad,; Jeffrey M'Ba, Jr.; Joe Strickland, R-Fr.

Defensive line: Cole Brevard, R-Jr.; Mo Omonode, So.; Damarjhe Lewis, R-Jr.

Defensive line: Isaiah Nichols, Grad.; Joe Anderson, R-Fr.; Sulaiman Kpaka, R-Sr.

Outside linebacker: Kydran Jenkins, Sr.; Will Heldt, Fr.; or, Scotty Humpich, 6th

Linebacker: OC Brothers, R-Sr.; Clyde Washington, Sr.

Linebacker: Yanni Karlaftis, R-So.; Clyde Washington, Sr.

Outside linebacker: Nic Scourton, So.; Khordae Sydnor, R-So.

Defensive back: Cam Allen, 5th; Joseph Jefferson, R-Fr.

Defensive back: Dillon Thieneman, Fr.; Anthony Brown, R-Fr.

Defensive back: Sanoussi Kane, Sr.; Antonio Stevens, R-Jr.

Defensive back: Markevious Brown, Jr.; Botros Alisandro, R-Jr.

Defensive back: Marquis Wilson, R-Sr.; Derrick Rogers Jr.; Fr.

Special teams

Kicker: Ben Freehill, R-Sr.; Caleb Krockover, R-Jr.

Holder: Brendan Cropsey, R-Jr.

Long snapper: Nic Taylor, R-Jr.; Daniel Hawthorne, Sr.

Punter: Jack Ansell, Jr.; Brendan Cropsey, R-Jr.

Kickoff specialist: Ben Freehill, R-Sr.; Caleb Krockover, R-Jr.

Kick returner: Tyrone Tracy Jr., 5th; Dylan Downing, Sr.

Punt returner: Marquis Wilson, R-Sr.; TJ Sheffield, R-Sr.

Sam King covers sports for the Journal & Courier. Email him at sking@jconline.com and follow him on Twitter and Instagram @samueltking.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Journal & Courier: Purdue football releases depth chart ahead of opener vs. Fresno State