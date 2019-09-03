Starting Points NFL DFS Week 1

Week 1 NFL DFS Starting Points: Vegas Lines

You know that targeting the highest scoring games and particularly the teams with the highest implied totals makes sense in fantasy football. This analysis will highlight exactly which situations are the best to take advantage of and which you might want to avoid within those games. We’ll also highlight a couple games to use caution with as well as some less obvious targets. In Week 1, Vegas is always a bit more conservative with their lines, and in addition, they’ve been set for a while now so we have some considerable movement heading into the first real NFL action this Thursday.

The high scoring games:

Kansas City at Jacksonville, Total 52

Chiefs -3.5

With the Jaguars’ defense something of a wild card this season, and the Chiefs’ offense anything but, I’m shocked this spread isn’t wider in Kansas City’s favor. This game should be high on your DFS radar, as the many Week 1 values allow you to stack the Chiefs with relative ease. Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce are the most expensive options at QB and TE, but they should be productive (and popular). Going all in on the pass game with Tyreek Hill is an option as well. Those looking to grab a contrarian piece of this offense should look at Sammy Watkins, one of the great boom or bust receivers in the league.

I’ve managed to avoid writing about Damien Williams, who I think is the most polarizing player of the 2019 preseason, up until now. The presence of outstanding rookie Darwin Thompson, and now Andy Reid fave LeSean McCoy in this backfield make it impossible for me to buy into Williams until I see how the usage shakes out. I believe he took advantage of a perfect opportunity last season but I don’t see a repeat in his future. I’ll be willing to change my mind if necessary, but this week there are too many backs I prefer.

A general rule is to avoid the defenses in these high point total games, but the Chiefs are the poster-D/ST for fantasy. As pointed out this summer by Adam Levitan and others, their offense repeatedly forces opponents into desperation mode, leading to more dropbacks, and therefore more opportunities for sacks and picks. They should be a somewhat sneaky unit this week.

While we all have last season’s stars in our eyes for KC, the Jaguars are in an excellent spot this week as well. Led by Nick Foles, a bargain QB you’ll hear more about Wednesday, a healthy Leonard Fournette, and Dede Westbrook, they face a generous Chiefs Defense (ranked second in total yards allowed and ninth in points per game allowed). Fournette is in a sweet spot of running back value, is reportedly going to be more involved in the passing game, and seems to have matured as a teammate this offseason. He’s a player I think can return to stardom and also a player that I think most are still hesitant on – so bet on low ownership. I’m holding off on any of the secondary receivers here, and avoiding the Jags D/ST at all costs.

LA Rams at Carolina, Total 50.5

Rams -3

The Rams were right behind the Chiefs in points per game in 2018, after leading that stat in 2017. I’m pleased to see that Vegas thinks they belong in the top scoring tier again. I’ve heard a lot about Todd Gurley’s decline and Jared Goff’s inevitable slide this offseason, and I’m not buying it. Gurley’s usage may taper off, but I don’t think it’s going to be in the red zone, where he has simply dominated the past two years. Darrell Henderson was a popular best ball pick this summer, and if Gurley does reinjure himself, I’m all in. But for Week 1, Gurley should be the better fantasy back. Goff has his full complement of receiving options to start the season, and there’s arguably no better trio of receivers in the league. Robert Woods, Brandin Cooks and Cooper Kupp present a puzzle opposing defenses simply can’t solve with Gurley in the backfield. The issue, as ever, is which one(s) to roster. Pricing isn’t too much help (there is more spread on DraftKings, but still you can afford any of them), nor is matchup. Carolina is firmly in the middle of the pack as a defense, so that doesn’t help either. I lean toward Woods, then Cooks, then Cupp, and I also don’t mind solo Goff or a Goff/Gurley mini-stack. I really doubt we see Gurley this cheap again anytime soon.

The Panthers are expected to put up points here as well, with Christian McCaffrey and home field advantage keeping this spread fairly small. Cam Newton is the red flag for me in this game, knowing that the Rams can get after a QB, that he may not be fully over his preseason leg injury, and so much of his value lies in his rushing potential. The Rams ranked second last year in the percent of opponent drives ending in an offensive turnover (16.9 percent, per Pro Football Reference), which is a frightening number. D.J. Moore and Curtis Samuel are Newton’s top receiving options; given the offseason hype and his lower salary, I expect Samuel to be the more popular play this week, although I think you can do better in their mid-range for Week 1. A solo McCaffrey is the safe way to gain exposure to the Panthers this weekend. If you really don’t trust Cam’s health, the Rams’ opportunistic D/ST is also on the table (they should be very low-owned as the fourth-sixth most expensive unit).

San Francisco at Tampa Bay, Total 49.5

PK

If you like that turnover rate stat I used above, consider that the 49ers were last (3.9 percent of opponent drives ended in turnovers) and the Buccaneers were third last (8.2 percent) in 2018. Jameis Winston, Mike Evans and Chris Godwin should be among the most highly owned players in Week 1, and rightly so. Mid-range salaries, lack of a strong run game, and a SF defense that allowed the second-most passing touchdowns (35) last year make for a perfect storm of fantasy goodness. I have also enjoyed offseason comments from Winston himself on how comfortable he feels in the new system, and Eric Moody’s take on Evans as the league’s best wide receiver (via The Athletic).

A couple of weak preseason performances have tanked the optimism on the 49ers’ potential for a rebound season in the fantasy community. Jimmy Garoppolo is still a big question mark, and none of his wide receivers made much of an impact this summer. Dante Pettis is still the favorite to lead the team in targets after stud TE George Kittle, but we are far from clear on this. Tevin Coleman and Matt Breida will share the backfield duties in what has become Coleman’s signature role – to limit the production of the more talented back. Breida is a bargain option this week and the Bucs are certainly the defense to roll him out against in a Week 1 GPP. Kittle is your best cash game option from this team.

The low scoring games:

Baltimore at Miami, Total 37.5

Ravens -6.5

I can’t find a single positive thing to say about the Dolphins vs. this defense, so I’m mostly going to focus on the Ravens here. This is a nice spot for Lamar Jackson and Mark Ingram given that Miami’s defense was among the most generous in terms of both passing and rushing touchdowns allowed. I’m not sold on the pass-catchers in Baltimore, but it’s easy enough to fill your WR slots from the high powered games above (and below). The Ravens D/ST is your most expensive option, but given the Dolphins negligible team total and their abundant talent, go for it!

Buffalo at New York Jets, Total 40

Jets -3

This game features two teams the fantasy community is high on this season, and both truly have nowhere to go but up, right? History is dictating this line, and we’d be wise to pay attention here because most things in the NFL change slowly. Josh Allen and Sam Darnold should both take steps forward this year and both teams are very much reorganizing around their young talent. The Jets were a mediocre, fantasy-friendly defense last season, ranking in the top 10 in total yards allowed, top third in passing and rushing touchdowns allowed, and creating a turnover on only 9.9 percent of opponent drives. Allen, along with Zay Jones and John Brown, should be able to work his way down the field here. All the hype this week is on Devin Singletary, in the wake of McCoy’s departure, but please pump the brakes. In all likelihood, Frank Gore and maybe even T.J. Yeldon out-touch him this week. It’s an avoid for me.

Darnold should have Robby Anderson available this weekend, but it’s Jamison Crowder who has developed chemistry with the second-year QB. Particularly until Chris Herndon is back from suspension, Crowder in the slot is going to be busy for the Jets. Beyond the low game total here, my hesitation comes from the Bills’ defense, the absolute best last year against the pass (per Pro Football Reference, passing yards allowed). If you’re wary of the Jets pass game, you can rely on Le’Veon Bell, one of the best values of the week. I would not be surprised if Bell was the highest scoring player this week, given his abilities in all phases of the game and the Bills’ relatively soft run D.

High team totals you might miss:

Cincinnati at Seattle, Total 44.5

Seahawks -9.5

I’m on an island, a very small island, inhabited by people who don’t think the Bengals are awful. The defense has potential, Andy Dalton typically starts seasons strong, Tyler Boyd is a capable WR1, and Joe Mixon can do everything. The fact that Tyler Eifert is also healthy and available this week is a bonus. However, I would be remiss to ignore the betting public and Vegas oddsmakers. The point of this article is to use this information to build our lineups and the message is loud and clear: Build with Seahawks.

Russell Wilson, Chris Carson, and Tyler Lockett are one of those offensive powerhouses that it’s easy to overlook. Maybe we’re worried that Lockett is due for regression, Rashard Penny could steal touches from Carson, and Wilson is in a salary range where you might just choose to pay for Mahomes. However, at home, with this implied team total, get yourself a Seahawks stack. I personally won’t be using the pricey Seahawk’s D/ST, largely because of my Bengals blind spot, but they are stacked with talent and always in play at home.

Washington at Philadelphia, Total 45.5

Eagles -9

Washington rates as my worst team in the league, on both sides of the ball. Carson Wentz, Zach Ertz, Alshon Jeffrey, Nelson Agholor, even Jordan Howard are in play here. I won’t be using the more expensive and oh-so-hyped Miles Sanders, because the team has been pretty up front about starting the year with Howard as the lead back. The Eagles D/ST is my favorite play.