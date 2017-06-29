Starting Pitcher Shuffle Up: Jose Berrios makes the leap

Here’s the big one, the starting pitcher Shuffle Up. It’s going to look absurd in a day or a week because that’s how pitching is. This position is erratic, fickle, humbling, especially in the homer-friendly world of 2017.
What’s happened to this point is merely an audition. We’re trying to calibrate 5×5 value from here on out. Players at the same price are considered even. And if two guys are a buck apart, it’s not that big a difference, kids. Don’t tackle me, Kershaw Youth. (Mad Max does have the easier division.)
I will not debate the injured pitchers. They’re ranked as a courtesy. If you know something about Syndergaard or Salazar that no one else does, please, share it.
I retain the right to tweak this list in the 24 hours. Comments will be added later Thursday.
If you have a sharp disagreement (and a reason behind it), catch me on Twitter. And remember the golden rule: no one gains (or loses) extra fantasy value just because you own them.
Game on.
$36 Max Scherzer
$35 Clayton Kershaw
$33 Chris Sale
$31 Corey Kluber
$28 Carlos Martinez
$28 Stephen Strasburg
$26 Zack Greinke
$25 Lance McCullers
$25 Yu Darvish
$24 Robbie Ray
$22 Jacob deGrom
$21 Jose Berrios
$20 Alex Wood
$20 Luis Severino
$20 Carlos Carrasco
$20 Marcus Stroman
$19 Jimmy Nelson
$19 Jeff Samardzija
$18 Jon Lester
$18 James Paxton
$18 Chris Archer
$17 Jose Quintana
$16 Johnny Cueto
$16 Justin Verlander
$15 J.A. Happ
$15 Jameson Taillon
$15 Michael Fulmer
$14 Jake Arrieta
$14 David Price
$14 Sonny Gray
$13 Dan Straily
$13 Sean Manaea
$12 Zack Godley
$12 Gio Gonzalez
$12 Mike Fiers
$12 Steven Matz
$12 Jason Vargas
$12 Felix Hernandez
$12 Marco Estrada
$11 Ervin Santana
$11 Jacob Faria
$11 Jordan Montgomery
$11 Drew Pomeranz
$11 Brad Peacock
$10 Gerrit Cole
$10 Kenta Maeda
$10 Trevor Bauer
$10 Mike Montgomery
$10 Aaron Nola
$10 Taijuan Walker
$10 Alex Cobb
$10 Ivan Nova
$10 Lance Lynn
$10 Cole Hamels
$9 Jeff Hoffman
$9 Mike Leake
$9 Michael Pineda
$8 Alex Meyer
$8 Hyun-Jin Ryu
$8 Mike Foltynewicz
$7 Sean Newcomb
$7 Julio Teheran
$6 Randall Delgado
$6 Ariel Miranda
$6 Seth Lugo
$6 Jaime Garcia
$6 Jake Odorizzi
$5 Mike Clevinger
$5 Jason Hammel
$5 Dylan Bundy
$4 Edinson Volquez
$4 Francisco Liriano
3 Jose Urena
$3 Sam Gaviglio
$3 Carlos Rodon
$3 Rich Hill
$3 Dinelson Lamet
$3 Michael Wacha
$2 Adam Wainwright
$2 Tyler Chatwood
$2 Jharel Cotton
$2 Tyson Ross
$2 Joe Ross
$2 Eddie Butler
$2 Tim Adleman
$2 Ben Lively
$1 Mike Pelfrey
$1 David Holmberg
$1 German Marquez
$1 J.C. Ramirez
$1 Jhoulys Chacin
$1 Scott Feldman
$1 Zach Davies
$1 Ty Blach
$1 David Paulino
$1 R.A. Dickey
$1 Ian Kennedy
$1 Jordan Zimmermann
$1 Homer Bailey
$1 Jeremy Hellickson
$1 Joe Biagini
$1 Tanner Roark
$1 Rick Porcello
$0 Christopher Rusin
$0 Anibal Sanchez
$0 Clayton Richard
$0 Kyle Freeland
$0 Tyler Anderson
$0 Blake Snell
$0 Junior Guerra
$0 Antonio Senzatela
$0 Daniel Norris
$0 Chad Kuhl
$0 Patrick Corbin
$0 Robert Gsellman
$0 John Lackey
$0 Matt Moore
$0 Derek Holland
$0 Kevin Gausman
-$1 James Shields
-$1 Miguel Gonzalez
-$1 Jesse Hahn
-$1 Wade Miley
-$1 Bartolo Colon
-$1 Matt Cain
-$1 Amir Garrett
-$1 Bronson Arroyo
-$1 Chris Tillman
Courtesy Injury Ranks – Not For Debate
$15 *Madison Bumgarner
$11 *Dallas Keuchel
$10 *Aaron Sanchez
$10 *Danny Duffy
$6 *Brandon McCarthy
$6 *Eduardo Rodriguez
$5 *Chase Anderson
$5 *Kyle Hendricks
$5 *Jon Gray
$4 *C.C. Sabathia
$4 *Charlie Morton
$4 *Noah Syndergaard
$4 *Danny Salazar
$2 *Nathan Karns
$2 *Matt Shoemaker
$2 *Trevor Cahill
$1 *Kendall Graveman
$0 *Jerad Eickhoff
