Starting Pitcher Shuffle Up: Jose Berrios makes the leap

Here’s the big one, the starting pitcher Shuffle Up. It’s going to look absurd in a day or a week because that’s how pitching is. This position is erratic, fickle, humbling, especially in the homer-friendly world of 2017.

What’s happened to this point is merely an audition. We’re trying to calibrate 5×5 value from here on out. Players at the same price are considered even. And if two guys are a buck apart, it’s not that big a difference, kids. Don’t tackle me, Kershaw Youth. (Mad Max does have the easier division.)

I will not debate the injured pitchers. They’re ranked as a courtesy. If you know something about Syndergaard or Salazar that no one else does, please, share it.

I retain the right to tweak this list in the 24 hours. Comments will be added later Thursday.

If you have a sharp disagreement (and a reason behind it), catch me on Twitter. And remember the golden rule: no one gains (or loses) extra fantasy value just because you own them.

Game on.

$36 Max Scherzer

$35 Clayton Kershaw

$33 Chris Sale

$31 Corey Kluber

$28 Carlos Martinez

$28 Stephen Strasburg

$26 Zack Greinke

$25 Lance McCullers

$25 Yu Darvish

$24 Robbie Ray

$22 Jacob deGrom

$21 Jose Berrios

$20 Alex Wood

$20 Luis Severino

$20 Carlos Carrasco

$20 Marcus Stroman

$19 Jimmy Nelson

$19 Jeff Samardzija

$18 Jon Lester

$18 James Paxton

$18 Chris Archer

$17 Jose Quintana

$16 Johnny Cueto

$16 Justin Verlander

$15 J.A. Happ

$15 Jameson Taillon

$15 Michael Fulmer

$14 Jake Arrieta

$14 David Price

$14 Sonny Gray

$13 Dan Straily

$13 Sean Manaea

$12 Zack Godley

$12 Gio Gonzalez

$12 Mike Fiers

$12 Steven Matz

$12 Jason Vargas

$12 Felix Hernandez

$12 Marco Estrada

$11 Ervin Santana

$11 Jacob Faria

$11 Jordan Montgomery

$11 Drew Pomeranz

$11 Brad Peacock

$10 Gerrit Cole

$10 Kenta Maeda

$10 Trevor Bauer

$10 Mike Montgomery

$10 Aaron Nola

$10 Taijuan Walker

$10 Alex Cobb

$10 Ivan Nova

$10 Lance Lynn

$10 Cole Hamels

$9 Jeff Hoffman

$9 Mike Leake

$9 Michael Pineda

$8 Alex Meyer

$8 Hyun-Jin Ryu

$8 Mike Foltynewicz

$7 Sean Newcomb

$7 Julio Teheran

$6 Randall Delgado

$6 Ariel Miranda

$6 Seth Lugo

$6 Jaime Garcia

$6 Jake Odorizzi

$5 Mike Clevinger

$5 Jason Hammel

$5 Dylan Bundy

$4 Edinson Volquez

$4 Francisco Liriano

3 Jose Urena

$3 Sam Gaviglio

$3 Carlos Rodon

$3 Rich Hill

$3 Dinelson Lamet

$3 Michael Wacha

$2 Adam Wainwright

$2 Tyler Chatwood

$2 Jharel Cotton

$2 Tyson Ross

$2 Joe Ross

$2 Eddie Butler

$2 Tim Adleman

$2 Ben Lively

$1 Mike Pelfrey

$1 David Holmberg

$1 German Marquez

$1 J.C. Ramirez

$1 Jhoulys Chacin

$1 Scott Feldman

$1 Zach Davies

$1 Ty Blach

$1 David Paulino

$1 R.A. Dickey

$1 Ian Kennedy

$1 Jordan Zimmermann

$1 Homer Bailey

$1 Jeremy Hellickson

$1 Joe Biagini

$1 Tanner Roark

$1 Rick Porcello

$0 Christopher Rusin

$0 Anibal Sanchez

$0 Clayton Richard

$0 Kyle Freeland

$0 Tyler Anderson

$0 Blake Snell

$0 Junior Guerra

$0 Antonio Senzatela

$0 Daniel Norris

$0 Chad Kuhl

$0 Patrick Corbin

$0 Robert Gsellman

$0 John Lackey

$0 Matt Moore

$0 Derek Holland

$0 Kevin Gausman

-$1 James Shields

-$1 Miguel Gonzalez

-$1 Jesse Hahn

-$1 Wade Miley

-$1 Bartolo Colon

-$1 Matt Cain

-$1 Amir Garrett

-$1 Bronson Arroyo

-$1 Chris Tillman

Courtesy Injury Ranks – Not For Debate

$15 *Madison Bumgarner

$11 *Dallas Keuchel

$10 *Aaron Sanchez

$10 *Danny Duffy

$6 *Brandon McCarthy

$6 *Eduardo Rodriguez

$5 *Chase Anderson

$5 *Kyle Hendricks

$5 *Jon Gray

$4 *C.C. Sabathia

$4 *Charlie Morton

$4 *Noah Syndergaard

$4 *Danny Salazar

$2 *Nathan Karns

$2 *Matt Shoemaker

$2 *Trevor Cahill

$1 *Kendall Graveman

$0 *Jerad Eickhoff