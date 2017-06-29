Starting Pitcher Shuffle Up: Jose Berrios makes the leap

The Twins hit the jackpot with young ace Jose Berrios (AP)

Here’s the big one, the starting pitcher Shuffle Up. It’s going to look absurd in a day or a week because that’s how pitching is. This position is erratic, fickle, humbling, especially in the homer-friendly world of 2017.

[Fantasy Football is open! Sign up now]

What’s happened to this point is merely an audition. We’re trying to calibrate 5×5 value from here on out. Players at the same price are considered even. And if two guys are a buck apart, it’s not that big a difference, kids. Don’t tackle me, Kershaw Youth. (Mad Max does have the easier division.)

I will not debate the injured pitchers. They’re ranked as a courtesy. If you know something about Syndergaard or Salazar that no one else does, please, share it.

I retain the right to tweak this list in the 24 hours. Comments will be added later Thursday.

If you have a sharp disagreement (and a reason behind it), catch me on Twitter. And remember the golden rule: no one gains (or loses) extra fantasy value just because you own them.

Game on.

$36 Max Scherzer
$35 Clayton Kershaw
$33 Chris Sale
$31 Corey Kluber
$28 Carlos Martinez
$28 Stephen Strasburg
$26 Zack Greinke
$25 Lance McCullers
$25 Yu Darvish
$24 Robbie Ray
$22 Jacob deGrom
$21 Jose Berrios
$20 Alex Wood
$20 Luis Severino
$20 Carlos Carrasco
$20 Marcus Stroman
$19 Jimmy Nelson
$19 Jeff Samardzija
$18 Jon Lester
$18 James Paxton
$18 Chris Archer
$17 Jose Quintana
$16 Johnny Cueto
$16 Justin Verlander
$15 J.A. Happ
$15 Jameson Taillon
$15 Michael Fulmer
$14 Jake Arrieta
$14 David Price
$14 Sonny Gray
$13 Dan Straily
$13 Sean Manaea
$12 Zack Godley
$12 Gio Gonzalez
$12 Mike Fiers
$12 Steven Matz
$12 Jason Vargas
$12 Felix Hernandez
$12 Marco Estrada
$11 Ervin Santana
$11 Jacob Faria
$11 Jordan Montgomery
$11 Drew Pomeranz
$11 Brad Peacock
$10 Gerrit Cole
$10 Kenta Maeda
$10 Trevor Bauer
$10 Mike Montgomery
$10 Aaron Nola
$10 Taijuan Walker
$10 Alex Cobb
$10 Ivan Nova
$10 Lance Lynn
$10 Cole Hamels
$9 Jeff Hoffman
$9 Mike Leake
$9 Michael Pineda
$8 Alex Meyer
$8 Hyun-Jin Ryu
$8 Mike Foltynewicz
$7 Sean Newcomb
$7 Julio Teheran
$6 Randall Delgado
$6 Ariel Miranda
$6 Seth Lugo
$6 Jaime Garcia
$6 Jake Odorizzi
$5 Mike Clevinger
$5 Jason Hammel
$5 Dylan Bundy
$4 Edinson Volquez
$4 Francisco Liriano
3 Jose Urena
$3 Sam Gaviglio
$3 Carlos Rodon
$3 Rich Hill
$3 Dinelson Lamet
$3 Michael Wacha
$2 Adam Wainwright
$2 Tyler Chatwood
$2 Jharel Cotton
$2 Tyson Ross
$2 Joe Ross
$2 Eddie Butler
$2 Tim Adleman
$2 Ben Lively
$1 Mike Pelfrey
$1 David Holmberg
$1 German Marquez
$1 J.C. Ramirez
$1 Jhoulys Chacin
$1 Scott Feldman
$1 Zach Davies
$1 Ty Blach
$1 David Paulino
$1 R.A. Dickey
$1 Ian Kennedy
$1 Jordan Zimmermann
$1 Homer Bailey
$1 Jeremy Hellickson
$1 Joe Biagini
$1 Tanner Roark
$1 Rick Porcello
$0 Christopher Rusin
$0 Anibal Sanchez
$0 Clayton Richard
$0 Kyle Freeland
$0 Tyler Anderson
$0 Blake Snell
$0 Junior Guerra
$0 Antonio Senzatela
$0 Daniel Norris
$0 Chad Kuhl
$0 Patrick Corbin
$0 Robert Gsellman
$0 John Lackey
$0 Matt Moore
$0 Derek Holland
$0 Kevin Gausman
-$1 James Shields
-$1 Miguel Gonzalez
-$1 Jesse Hahn
-$1 Wade Miley
-$1 Bartolo Colon
-$1 Matt Cain
-$1 Amir Garrett
-$1 Bronson Arroyo
-$1 Chris Tillman

Courtesy Injury Ranks – Not For Debate
$15 *Madison Bumgarner
$11 *Dallas Keuchel
$10 *Aaron Sanchez
$10 *Danny Duffy
$6 *Brandon McCarthy
$6 *Eduardo Rodriguez
$5 *Chase Anderson
$5 *Kyle Hendricks
$5 *Jon Gray
$4 *C.C. Sabathia
$4 *Charlie Morton
$4 *Noah Syndergaard
$4 *Danny Salazar
$2 *Nathan Karns
$2 *Matt Shoemaker
$2 *Trevor Cahill
$1 *Kendall Graveman
$0 *Jerad Eickhoff