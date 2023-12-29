Who is starting for OSU in 2023 Cotton Bowl? Ohio State projected depth chat vs. Missouri
Ohio State will finish its season in the 2023 Cotton Bowl.
After winning all but one of their regular season games, the Buckeyes earned their third Cotton Bowl berth in program history, and will take on Missouri 8 p.m. Friday at AT&T Stadium.
Here's a look at Ohio State's projected depth chart for its meeting with the Tigers.
Ohio State depth chart vs. Missouri
Head coach Ryan Day (Fifth year, 56-7 overall, 39-3 Big Ten)
Projected Ohio State depth chart: Offense
Offensive coordinator: Brian Hartline
Left tackle
71 Josh Simmons — 6-5, 310 pounds, redshirt sophomore
77 Tegra Tshabola — 6-6, 322 pounds, sophomore
Left guard
74 Donovan Jackson — 6-4, 320 pounds, redshirt sophomore
66 Enokk Vimahi — 6-4, 313 pounds, redshirt junior
Center
75 Carson Hinzman — 6-4, 300 pounds, redshirt freshman
62 Joshua Padilla — 6-3, 293 pounds, freshman
Right guard
55 Matthew Jones — 6-4, 315 pounds, graduate senior
66 Enokk Vimahi — 6-4, 313 pounds, redshirt junior
Right tackle
70 Josh Fryar — 6-6, 313 pounds, redshirt junior
51 Luke Montgomery — 6-4, 302 pounds, freshman
Quarterback
33 Devin Brown — 6-3, 213 pounds, redshirt freshman
12 Lincoln Kienholz — 6-2, 200 pounds, freshman
Running back
32 TreVeyon Henderson — 5-10, 212 pounds, junior
5 Dallan Hayden — 5-1-, 205 pounds, sophomore
Tight end
8 Cade Stover — 6-4, 251 pounds, redshirt senior
88 Gee Scott Jr. — 6-3, 240 pounds, senior
Wide receiver
17 Carnell Tate — 6-2, 191 pounds, freshman
80 Noah Rogers — 6-2, 201 pounds, freshman
Wide receiver
2 Emeka Egbuka — 6-1, 206 pounds, junior
9 Jayden Ballard — 6-2, 198 pounds, redshirt sophomore
Wide receiver
0 Xavier Johnson — 6-1, 210 pounds, graduate senior
11 Brandon Inniss — 6-0, 207 pounds, freshman
Projected Ohio State depth chart: Defense
Defensive coordinator: Jim Knowles
Defensive end
44 J.T. Tuimoloau — 6-4, 270 pounds, junior
97 Kenyatta Jackson Jr. — 6-5, 258 pounds, redshirt freshman
Defensive tackle
51 Michael Hall Jr. — 6-2, 280 pounds, redshirt sophomore
90 Jaden McKenzie — 6-2, 286 pounds, redshirt junior
Defensive tackle
91 Tyleik Williams — 6-2, 290 pounds, redshirt sophomore
58 Ty Hamilton — 6-3, 295 pounds, redshirt junior
Defensive end
33 Jack Sawyer — 6-4, 265 pounds, junior
92 Caden Curry — 6-3, 260 pounds, sophomore
Linebacker
35 Tommy Eichenberg — 6-2, 239 pounds, graduate senior
30 Cody Simon — 6-2, 235 pounds, senior
Linebacker
22 Steele Chambers — 6-1, 232 pounds, graduate senior
11 C.J. Hicks — 6-3, 230 pounds, sophomore
Cornerback
10 Denzel Burke — 6-1, 190 pounds, junior
24 Jermaine Mathews Jr. — 5-11, 182 pounds, freshman
Cornerback
1 Davison Igbinosun — 6-2, 190 pounds, sophomore
15 Calvin Simpson-Hunt — 6-1, 195 pounds, freshman
Safety
6 Sonny Styles — 6-5, 230 pounds, sophomore
25 Malik Hartford — 6-2, 194 pounds, freshman
Safety
41 Josh Proctor — 6-2, 205 pounds, graduate senior
14 Ja'Had Carter — 6-1, 203 pounds, senior
Nickel
7 Jordan Hancock — 6-1, 190 pounds, junior
6 Sonny Styles — 6-5, 230 pounds, sophomore
Projected Ohio State depth chart: Special Teams
Coach: Parker Fleming
Kicker
38 Jayden Fielding — 6-0, 175 pounds, sophomore
23 Parker Lewis — 6-3, 220 pounds, senior
Punter
29 Jesse Mirco — 6-4, 220 pounds, redshirt sophomore
42 Joe McGuire — 6-2, 220 pounds, freshman
Long snapper
43 John Ferlmann — 6-2, 228, junior
48 Max Lomonico — 6-3, 225, redshirt sophomore
Holder
29 Jesse Mirco — 6-4, 220 pounds, redshirt sophomore
Punt returner
2 Emeka Egbuka — 6-1, 206 pounds, junior
Kickoff returner
0 Xavier Johnson — 6-1, 210 pounds, graduate senior
Ohio State football stats 2023
Scoring
Ohio State: 32.8 points per game
Opponent: 11 points per game
Rushing
Ohio State: 4.3 yards per rush, 142.3 yards per game
Opponent: 3.4 yards per rush, 112.5 yards per game
Passing
Ohio State: 282.7 yards per game, 65.2% completion percentage
Opponent: 147.4 yards per game, 52.2% completion percentage
Total offense
Ohio State: 6.6 yards per play, 425 yards per game
Opponent: 4.1 yards per play, 259.9 yards per game
