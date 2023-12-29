Who is starting for OSU in 2023 Cotton Bowl? Ohio State projected depth chat vs. Missouri

Ohio State will finish its season in the 2023 Cotton Bowl.

After winning all but one of their regular season games, the Buckeyes earned their third Cotton Bowl berth in program history, and will take on Missouri 8 p.m. Friday at AT&T Stadium.

Here's a look at Ohio State's projected depth chart for its meeting with the Tigers.

Ohio State depth chart vs. Missouri

Head coach Ryan Day (Fifth year, 56-7 overall, 39-3 Big Ten)

Projected Ohio State depth chart: Offense

Offensive coordinator: Brian Hartline

Left tackle

71 Josh Simmons — 6-5, 310 pounds, redshirt sophomore

77 Tegra Tshabola — 6-6, 322 pounds, sophomore

Left guard

74 Donovan Jackson — 6-4, 320 pounds, redshirt sophomore

66 Enokk Vimahi — 6-4, 313 pounds, redshirt junior

Center

75 Carson Hinzman — 6-4, 300 pounds, redshirt freshman

62 Joshua Padilla — 6-3, 293 pounds, freshman

Right guard

55 Matthew Jones — 6-4, 315 pounds, graduate senior

66 Enokk Vimahi — 6-4, 313 pounds, redshirt junior

Right tackle

70 Josh Fryar — 6-6, 313 pounds, redshirt junior

51 Luke Montgomery — 6-4, 302 pounds, freshman

Quarterback

33 Devin Brown — 6-3, 213 pounds, redshirt freshman

12 Lincoln Kienholz — 6-2, 200 pounds, freshman

Running back

32 TreVeyon Henderson — 5-10, 212 pounds, junior

5 Dallan Hayden — 5-1-, 205 pounds, sophomore

Tight end

Nov. 25, 2023; Ann Arbor, Mi., USA; Ohio State Buckeyes tight end Cade Stover (8) celebrates after a play during the first half of SaturdayÕs NCAA Division I football game at Michigan Stadium.

8 Cade Stover — 6-4, 251 pounds, redshirt senior

88 Gee Scott Jr. — 6-3, 240 pounds, senior

Wide receiver

17 Carnell Tate — 6-2, 191 pounds, freshman

80 Noah Rogers — 6-2, 201 pounds, freshman

Wide receiver

2 Emeka Egbuka — 6-1, 206 pounds, junior

9 Jayden Ballard — 6-2, 198 pounds, redshirt sophomore

Wide receiver

0 Xavier Johnson — 6-1, 210 pounds, graduate senior

11 Brandon Inniss — 6-0, 207 pounds, freshman

Projected Ohio State depth chart: Defense

Defensive coordinator: Jim Knowles

Defensive end

44 J.T. Tuimoloau — 6-4, 270 pounds, junior

97 Kenyatta Jackson Jr. — 6-5, 258 pounds, redshirt freshman

Defensive tackle

51 Michael Hall Jr. — 6-2, 280 pounds, redshirt sophomore

90 Jaden McKenzie — 6-2, 286 pounds, redshirt junior

Defensive tackle

91 Tyleik Williams — 6-2, 290 pounds, redshirt sophomore

58 Ty Hamilton — 6-3, 295 pounds, redshirt junior

Defensive end

33 Jack Sawyer — 6-4, 265 pounds, junior

92 Caden Curry — 6-3, 260 pounds, sophomore

Linebacker

35 Tommy Eichenberg — 6-2, 239 pounds, graduate senior

30 Cody Simon — 6-2, 235 pounds, senior

Linebacker

22 Steele Chambers — 6-1, 232 pounds, graduate senior

11 C.J. Hicks — 6-3, 230 pounds, sophomore

Cornerback

10 Denzel Burke — 6-1, 190 pounds, junior

24 Jermaine Mathews Jr. — 5-11, 182 pounds, freshman

Cornerback

1 Davison Igbinosun — 6-2, 190 pounds, sophomore

15 Calvin Simpson-Hunt — 6-1, 195 pounds, freshman

Safety

Nov 18, 2023; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker Cody Simon (30) celebrates a defensive stop on what was nearly an interception with safety Sonny Styles (6) during the NCAA football game against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Ohio Stadium.

6 Sonny Styles — 6-5, 230 pounds, sophomore

25 Malik Hartford — 6-2, 194 pounds, freshman

Safety

41 Josh Proctor — 6-2, 205 pounds, graduate senior

14 Ja'Had Carter — 6-1, 203 pounds, senior

Nickel

7 Jordan Hancock — 6-1, 190 pounds, junior

6 Sonny Styles — 6-5, 230 pounds, sophomore

Projected Ohio State depth chart: Special Teams

Coach: Parker Fleming

Kicker

38 Jayden Fielding — 6-0, 175 pounds, sophomore

23 Parker Lewis — 6-3, 220 pounds, senior

Punter

29 Jesse Mirco — 6-4, 220 pounds, redshirt sophomore

42 Joe McGuire — 6-2, 220 pounds, freshman

Long snapper

43 John Ferlmann — 6-2, 228, junior

48 Max Lomonico — 6-3, 225, redshirt sophomore

Holder

29 Jesse Mirco — 6-4, 220 pounds, redshirt sophomore

Punt returner

2 Emeka Egbuka — 6-1, 206 pounds, junior

Kickoff returner

0 Xavier Johnson — 6-1, 210 pounds, graduate senior

Ohio State football stats 2023

Scoring

Ohio State: 32.8 points per game

Opponent: 11 points per game

Rushing

Ohio State: 4.3 yards per rush, 142.3 yards per game

Opponent: 3.4 yards per rush, 112.5 yards per game

Passing

Ohio State: 282.7 yards per game, 65.2% completion percentage

Opponent: 147.4 yards per game, 52.2% completion percentage

Total offense

Ohio State: 6.6 yards per play, 425 yards per game

Opponent: 4.1 yards per play, 259.9 yards per game

Get more Ohio State football news by listening to our podcasts

cgay@dispatch.com

@_ColinGay

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Ohio State projected depth chart vs. Missouri: 2023 Cotton Bowl