Who is starting for OSU in 2023 Cotton Bowl? Ohio State projected depth chat vs. Missouri

Colin Gay, Columbus Dispatch
Ohio State will finish its season in the 2023 Cotton Bowl.

After winning all but one of their regular season games, the Buckeyes earned their third Cotton Bowl berth in program history, and will take on Missouri 8 p.m. Friday at AT&T Stadium.

Here's a look at Ohio State's projected depth chart for its meeting with the Tigers.

Ohio State depth chart vs. Missouri

Head coach Ryan Day (Fifth year, 56-7 overall, 39-3 Big Ten)

Projected Ohio State depth chart: Offense

Offensive coordinator: Brian Hartline

Left tackle

  • 71 Josh Simmons — 6-5, 310 pounds, redshirt sophomore

  • 77 Tegra Tshabola — 6-6, 322 pounds, sophomore

Left guard

  • 74 Donovan Jackson — 6-4, 320 pounds, redshirt sophomore

  • 66 Enokk Vimahi — 6-4, 313 pounds, redshirt junior

Center

  • 75 Carson Hinzman — 6-4, 300 pounds, redshirt freshman

  • 62 Joshua Padilla — 6-3, 293 pounds, freshman

Right guard

  • 55 Matthew Jones — 6-4, 315 pounds, graduate senior

  • 66 Enokk Vimahi — 6-4, 313 pounds, redshirt junior

Right tackle

Quarterback

  • 33 Devin Brown — 6-3, 213 pounds, redshirt freshman

  • 12 Lincoln Kienholz — 6-2, 200 pounds, freshman

Running back

Tight end

Nov. 25, 2023; Ann Arbor, Mi., USA; Ohio State Buckeyes tight end Cade Stover (8) celebrates after a play during the first half of SaturdayÕs NCAA Division I football game at Michigan Stadium.
Nov. 25, 2023; Ann Arbor, Mi., USA; Ohio State Buckeyes tight end Cade Stover (8) celebrates after a play during the first half of SaturdayÕs NCAA Division I football game at Michigan Stadium.

  • 8 Cade Stover — 6-4, 251 pounds, redshirt senior

  • 88 Gee Scott Jr. — 6-3, 240 pounds, senior

Wide receiver

  • 17 Carnell Tate — 6-2, 191 pounds, freshman

  • 80 Noah Rogers — 6-2, 201 pounds, freshman

Wide receiver

  • 2 Emeka Egbuka — 6-1, 206 pounds, junior

  • 9 Jayden Ballard — 6-2, 198 pounds, redshirt sophomore

Wide receiver

Projected Ohio State depth chart: Defense

Defensive coordinator: Jim Knowles

Defensive end

  • 44 J.T. Tuimoloau — 6-4, 270 pounds, junior

  • 97 Kenyatta Jackson Jr. — 6-5, 258 pounds, redshirt freshman

Defensive tackle

  • 51 Michael Hall Jr. — 6-2, 280 pounds, redshirt sophomore

  • 90 Jaden McKenzie — 6-2, 286 pounds, redshirt junior

Defensive tackle

  • 91 Tyleik Williams — 6-2, 290 pounds, redshirt sophomore

  • 58 Ty Hamilton — 6-3, 295 pounds, redshirt junior

Defensive end

  • 33 Jack Sawyer — 6-4, 265 pounds, junior

  • 92 Caden Curry — 6-3, 260 pounds, sophomore

Linebacker

Linebacker

  • 22 Steele Chambers — 6-1, 232 pounds, graduate senior

  • 11 C.J. Hicks — 6-3, 230 pounds, sophomore

Cornerback

  • 10 Denzel Burke — 6-1, 190 pounds, junior

  • 24 Jermaine Mathews Jr. — 5-11, 182 pounds, freshman

Cornerback

  • 1 Davison Igbinosun — 6-2, 190 pounds, sophomore

  • 15 Calvin Simpson-Hunt — 6-1, 195 pounds, freshman

Safety

Nov 18, 2023; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker Cody Simon (30) celebrates a defensive stop on what was nearly an interception with safety Sonny Styles (6) during the NCAA football game against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Ohio Stadium.
Nov 18, 2023; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker Cody Simon (30) celebrates a defensive stop on what was nearly an interception with safety Sonny Styles (6) during the NCAA football game against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Ohio Stadium.

  • 6 Sonny Styles — 6-5, 230 pounds, sophomore

  • 25 Malik Hartford — 6-2, 194 pounds, freshman

Safety

  • 41 Josh Proctor — 6-2, 205 pounds, graduate senior

  • 14 Ja'Had Carter — 6-1, 203 pounds, senior

Nickel

  • 7 Jordan Hancock — 6-1, 190 pounds, junior

  • 6 Sonny Styles — 6-5, 230 pounds, sophomore

Projected Ohio State depth chart: Special Teams

Coach: Parker Fleming

Kicker

  • 38 Jayden Fielding — 6-0, 175 pounds, sophomore

  • 23 Parker Lewis — 6-3, 220 pounds, senior

Punter

Long snapper

  • 43 John Ferlmann — 6-2, 228, junior

  • 48 Max Lomonico — 6-3, 225, redshirt sophomore

Holder

  • 29 Jesse Mirco — 6-4, 220 pounds, redshirt sophomore

Punt returner

  • 2 Emeka Egbuka — 6-1, 206 pounds, junior

Kickoff returner

  • 0 Xavier Johnson — 6-1, 210 pounds, graduate senior

Ohio State football stats 2023

Scoring

  • Ohio State: 32.8 points per game

  • Opponent: 11 points per game

Rushing

  • Ohio State: 4.3 yards per rush, 142.3 yards per game

  • Opponent: 3.4 yards per rush, 112.5 yards per game

Passing

  • Ohio State: 282.7 yards per game, 65.2% completion percentage

  • Opponent: 147.4 yards per game, 52.2% completion percentage

Total offense

  • Ohio State: 6.6 yards per play, 425 yards per game

  • Opponent: 4.1 yards per play, 259.9 yards per game

