Starting lineups for the four heat races in the Clash at the Coliseum

The starting lineups for Sunday’s four heat races have been set for the NASCAR Busch Light Clash at the Los Angeles Coliseum.

Kyle Busch won the pole position in qualifying Saturday night, earning the first starting spot in Heat 1. Tyler Reddick, Justin Haley and Joey Logano also will start first in the heats on the temporary 0.25-mile oval that is built on top of the field normally used for USC football games.

The four 25-lap heat races will begin at 3 p.m. ET Sunday on Fox, and the top four finishers in each race will transfer to the 150-lap main event at 6 p.m. ET.

The top three finishers in two 50-lap “last chance” qualifying races also will earn slots in the main event, and a final spot will be determined provisionally by the 2021 points standings.

