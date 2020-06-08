Starting lineup for Wednesday's NASCAR Cup Series race at Martinsville
The starting lineup for Wednesday’s Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500 NASCAR Cup Series race at Martinsville Speedway (7 p.m. ET on FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio) has been set.
Ryan Blaney will start from the pole position, with Aric Almirola joining him on the front row to lead the field to green for the 500-lap, 263-mile race.
The lineup for the race was determined by a random draw, with results airing on FS1’s “Race Hub.” The parameters for the draw were as follows:
Positions 1-12 determined by a random draw from charter teams in those positions in team owner points
Positions 13-24: Random draw among charter teams in those positions in owner points
Positions 25-36: Random draw among charter teams in those positions in owner points
Positions 37-40 will be filled out by open, non-chartered teams in order of owner points
Here is a look at the full lineup:
Starting spot
Driver
Car #
Team
1
Ryan Blaney
12
Team Penske
2
Aric Almirola
10
Stewart-Haas Racing
3
22
Team Penske
4
14
Stewart-Haas Racing
5
Martin Truex Jr.
19
Joe Gibbs Racing
6
2
Team Penske
7
18
Joe Gibbs Racing
8
Alex Bowman
88
Hendrick Motorsports
9
1
Chip Ganassi Racing
10
4
Stewart-Haas Racing
11
Chase Elliott
9
Hendrick Motorsports
12
11
Joe Gibbs Racing
13
Erik Jones
20
Joe Gibbs Racing
14
Tyler Reddick
8
Richard Childress Racing
15
William Byron
24
Hendrick Motorsports
16
Ryan Newman
6
Roush Fenway Racing
17
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
47
JTG Daugherty Racing
18
John Hunter Nemechek
38
Front Row Motorsports
19
Matt DiBenedetto
21
Wood Brothers Racing
20
42
Chip Ganassi Racing
21
48
Hendrick Motorsports
22
3
Richard Childress Racing
23
Bubba Wallace
43
Richard Petty Motorsports
24
Chris Buescher
17
Roush Fenway Racing
25
Corey LaJoie
32
Go Fas Racing
26
JJ Yeley
27
Rick Ware Racing
27
Cole Custer
41
Stewart-Haas Racing
28
Ryan Preece
37
JTG Daugherty Racing
29
Michael McDowell
34
Front Row Motorsports
30
Ty Dillon
13
Germain Racing
31
Brennan Poole
15
Premium Motorsports
32
Christopher Bell
95
Leavine Family Racing
33
David Starr
53
Rick Ware Racing
34
Quin Houff
00
StarCom Racing
35
Garrett Smithley
77
Spire Motorsports
36
Joey Gase
51
Petty Ware Racing
37
Daniel Suarez
96
Gaunt Brothers Racing
38
Timmy Hill
66
Motorsports Business Management
39
7
Tommy Baldwin Racing