Starting lineup for Wednesday's NASCAR Cup Series race at Martinsville

Staff Report
NASCAR.com
The starting lineup for Wednesday’s Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500 NASCAR Cup Series race at Martinsville Speedway (7 p.m. ET on FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio) has been set.

Ryan Blaney will start from the pole position, with Aric Almirola joining him on the front row to lead the field to green for the 500-lap, 263-mile race.

The lineup for the race was determined by a random draw, with results airing on FS1’s “Race Hub.” The parameters for the draw were as follows:

  • Positions 1-12 determined by a random draw from charter teams in those positions in team owner points

  • Positions 13-24: Random draw among charter teams in those positions in owner points

  • Positions 25-36: Random draw among charter teams in those positions in owner points

  • Positions 37-40 will be filled out by open, non-chartered teams in order of owner points

Here is a look at the full lineup:

Starting spot

Driver

Car #

Team

1

Ryan Blaney

12

Team Penske

2

Aric Almirola

10

Stewart-Haas Racing

3

Joey Logano

22

Team Penske

4

Clint Bowyer

14

Stewart-Haas Racing

5

Martin Truex Jr.

19

Joe Gibbs Racing

6

Brad Keselowski

2

Team Penske

7

Kyle Busch

18

Joe Gibbs Racing

8

Alex Bowman

88

Hendrick Motorsports

9

Kurt Busch

1

Chip Ganassi Racing

10

Kevin Harvick

4

Stewart-Haas Racing

11

Chase Elliott

9

Hendrick Motorsports

12

Denny Hamlin

11

Joe Gibbs Racing

13

Erik Jones

20

Joe Gibbs Racing

14

Tyler Reddick

8

Richard Childress Racing

15

William Byron

24

Hendrick Motorsports

16

Ryan Newman

6

Roush Fenway Racing

17

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

47

JTG Daugherty Racing

18

John Hunter Nemechek

38

Front Row Motorsports

19

Matt DiBenedetto

21

Wood Brothers Racing

20

Matt Kenseth

42

Chip Ganassi Racing

21

Jimmie Johnson

48

Hendrick Motorsports

22

Austin Dillon

3

Richard Childress Racing

23

Bubba Wallace

43

Richard Petty Motorsports

24

Chris Buescher

17

Roush Fenway Racing

25

Corey LaJoie

32

Go Fas Racing

26

JJ Yeley

27

Rick Ware Racing

27

Cole Custer

41

Stewart-Haas Racing

28

Ryan Preece

37

JTG Daugherty Racing

29

Michael McDowell

34

Front Row Motorsports

30

Ty Dillon

13

Germain Racing

31

Brennan Poole

15

Premium Motorsports

32

Christopher Bell

95

Leavine Family Racing

33

David Starr

53

Rick Ware Racing

34

Quin Houff

00

StarCom Racing

35

Garrett Smithley

77

Spire Motorsports

36

Joey Gase

51

Petty Ware Racing

37

Daniel Suarez

96

Gaunt Brothers Racing

38

Timmy Hill

66

Motorsports Business Management

39

Reed Sorenson

7

Tommy Baldwin Racing

 

