Starting lineup for Sunday's race at Atlanta

The starting lineup for Sunday’s Folds of Honor Quik Trip 500 NASCAR Cup Series race at Atlanta Motor Speedway (3 p.m. ET on FOX, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio) has been set.

Chase Elliott will start on the pole and be joined by Aric Almirola on the front row to lead the field to green for the 325-lap, 500.5-mile race.

The lineup for the race was determined by live draw and aired on FS1’s “Race Hub.” The parameters for the live draw were as follows:

Positions 1-12 determined by a random draw from charter teams in those positions in team owner points

Positions 13-24: Random draw among charter teams in those positions in owner points

Positions 25-36: Random draw among charter teams in those positions in owner points

Positions 37-40 will be filled out by open, non-chartered teams in order of owner points

Here is a look at the full lineup: