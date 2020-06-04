Starting lineup for Sunday's race at Atlanta
The starting lineup for Sunday’s Folds of Honor Quik Trip 500 NASCAR Cup Series race at Atlanta Motor Speedway (3 p.m. ET on FOX, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio) has been set.
Chase Elliott will start on the pole and be joined by Aric Almirola on the front row to lead the field to green for the 325-lap, 500.5-mile race.
The lineup for the race was determined by live draw and aired on FS1’s “Race Hub.” The parameters for the live draw were as follows:
Positions 1-12 determined by a random draw from charter teams in those positions in team owner points
Positions 13-24: Random draw among charter teams in those positions in owner points
Positions 25-36: Random draw among charter teams in those positions in owner points
Positions 37-40 will be filled out by open, non-chartered teams in order of owner points
Here is a look at the full lineup:
Starting spot
Driver
Car #
Team
1
Chase Elliott
9
Hendrick Motorsports
2
Aric Almirola
10
Stewart-Haas Racing
3
22
Team Penske
4
18
Joe Gibbs Racing
5
14
Stewart-Haas Racing
6
2
Team Penske
7
Ryan Blaney
12
Team Penske
8
Alex Bowman
88
Hendrick Motorsports
9
4
Stewart-Haas Racing
10
11
Joe Gibbs Racing
11
Martin Truex Jr.
19
Joe Gibbs Racing
12
1
Chip Ganassi Racing
13
Chris Buescher
17
Roush Fenway Racing
14
Erik Jones
20
Joe Gibbs Racing
15
48
Hendrick Motorsports
16
3
Richard Childress Racing
17
Ryan Newman
6
Roush Fenway Racing
18
John Hunter Nemechek
38
Front Row Motorsports
19
42
Chip Ganassi Racing
20
William Byron
24
Hendrick Motorsports
21
Matt DiBenedetto
21
Wood Brothers Racing
22
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
47
JTG Daugherty Racing
23
Bubba Wallace
43
Richard Petty Motorsports
24
Tyler Reddick
8
Richard Childress Racing
25
Corey LaJoie
32
Go Fas Racing
26
Joey Gase
51
Petty Ware Racing
27
Christopher Bell
95
Leavine Family Racing
28
Ty Dillon
13
Germain Racing
29
Ryan Preece
37
JTG Daugherty Racing
30
JJ Yeley
77
Spire Motorsports
31
Cole Custer
41
Stewart-Haas Racing
32
Josh Bilicki
27
Rick Ware Racing
33
Brennan Poole
15
Premium Motorsports
34
Garrett Smithley
53
Rick Ware Racing
35
Quin Houff
00
StarCom Racing
36
Michael McDowell
34
Front Row Motorsports
37
Daniel Suarez
96
Gaunt Brothers Racing
38
Timmy Hill
66
Motorsports Business Management
39
B.J. McLeod
78
B.J. McLeod Motorsports
40
7
Tommy Baldwin Racing