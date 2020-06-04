Starting lineup for Sunday's race at Atlanta

The starting lineup for Sunday’s Folds of Honor Quik Trip 500 NASCAR Cup Series race at Atlanta Motor Speedway (3 p.m. ET on FOX, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio) has been set.

Chase Elliott will start on the pole and be joined by Aric Almirola on the front row to lead the field to green for the 325-lap, 500.5-mile race.

The lineup for the race was determined by live draw and aired on FS1’s “Race Hub.” The parameters for the live draw were as follows:

  • Positions 1-12 determined by a random draw from charter teams in those positions in team owner points

  • Positions 13-24: Random draw among charter teams in those positions in owner points

  • Positions 25-36: Random draw among charter teams in those positions in owner points

  • Positions 37-40 will be filled out by open, non-chartered teams in order of owner points

Here is a look at the full lineup:

Starting spot

Driver

Car #

Team

1

Chase Elliott

9

Hendrick Motorsports

2

Aric Almirola

10

Stewart-Haas Racing

3

Joey Logano

22

Team Penske

4

Kyle Busch

18

Joe Gibbs Racing

5

Clint Bowyer

14

Stewart-Haas Racing

6

Brad Keselowski

2

Team Penske

7

Ryan Blaney

12

Team Penske

8

Alex Bowman

88

Hendrick Motorsports

9

Kevin Harvick

4

Stewart-Haas Racing

10

Denny Hamlin

11

Joe Gibbs Racing

11

Martin Truex Jr.

19

Joe Gibbs Racing

12

Kurt Busch

1

Chip Ganassi Racing

13

Chris Buescher

17

Roush Fenway Racing

14

Erik Jones

20

Joe Gibbs Racing

15

Jimmie Johnson

48

Hendrick Motorsports

16

Austin Dillon

3

Richard Childress Racing

17

Ryan Newman

6

Roush Fenway Racing

18

John Hunter Nemechek

38

Front Row Motorsports

19

Matt Kenseth

42

Chip Ganassi Racing

20

William Byron

24

Hendrick Motorsports

21

Matt DiBenedetto

21

Wood Brothers Racing

22

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

47

JTG Daugherty Racing

23

Bubba Wallace

43

Richard Petty Motorsports

24

Tyler Reddick

8

Richard Childress Racing

25

Corey LaJoie

32

Go Fas Racing

26

Joey Gase

51

Petty Ware Racing

27

Christopher Bell

95

Leavine Family Racing

28

Ty Dillon

13

Germain Racing

29

Ryan Preece

37

JTG Daugherty Racing

30

JJ Yeley

77

Spire Motorsports

31

Cole Custer

41

Stewart-Haas Racing

32

Josh Bilicki

27

Rick Ware Racing

33

Brennan Poole

15

Premium Motorsports

34

Garrett Smithley

53

Rick Ware Racing

35

Quin Houff

00

StarCom Racing

36

Michael McDowell

34

Front Row Motorsports

37

Daniel Suarez

96

Gaunt Brothers Racing

38

Timmy Hill

66

Motorsports Business Management

39

B.J. McLeod

78

B.J. McLeod Motorsports

40

Reed Sorenson

7

Tommy Baldwin Racing

 

