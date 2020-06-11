Starting lineup for Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series Dixie Vodka 400

The starting lineup for Sunday’s Dixie Vodka 400 NASCAR Cup Series race at Homestead-Miami Speedway (3:30 p.m. ET on FOX, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio) has been set.

Denny Hamlin will start from the pole position, with Joey Logano joining him on the front row to lead the field to green for the 267-lap, 400.5-mile race.

The lineup for the race was determined by a random draw, with results airing on FS1’s “Race Hub.” The parameters for the draw were as follows:

  • Positions 1-12 determined by a random draw from charter teams in those positions in team owner points

  • Positions 13-24: Random draw among charter teams in those positions in owner points

  • Positions 25-36: Random draw among charter teams in those positions in owner points

  • Positions 37-39 will be filled out by open, non-chartered teams in order of owner points

Here is a look at the full lineup:

Starting spot

Driver

Car #

Team

1

Denny Hamlin

11

Joe Gibbs Racing

2

Joey Logano

22

Team Penske

3

Brad Keselowski

2

Team Penske

4

Kyle Busch

18

Joe Gibbs Racing

5

Chase Elliott

9

Hendrick Motorsports

6

Martin Truex Jr.

19

Joe Gibbs Racing

7

Kevin Harvick

4

Stewart-Haas Racing

8

Alex Bowman

88

Hendrick Motorsports

9

Jimmie Johnson

48

Hendrick Motorsports

10

Kurt Busch

1

Chip Ganassi Racing

11

Ryan Blaney

12

Team Penske

12

Clint Bowyer

14

Stewart-Haas Racing

13

Chris Buescher

17

Roush Fenway Racing

14

Ryan Newman

6

Roush Fenway Racing

15

Erik Jones

20

Joe Gibbs Racing

16

Austin Dillon

3

Richard Childress Racing

17

Bubba Wallace

43

Richard Petty Motorsports

18

John Hunter Nemechek

38

Front Row Motorsports

19

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

47

JTG Daugherty Racing

20

Matt Kenseth

42

Chip Ganassi Racing

21

Aric Almirola

10

Stewart-Haas Racing

22

William Byron

24

Hendrick Motorsports

23

Matt DiBenedetto

21

Wood Brothers Racing

24

Tyler Reddick

8

Richard Childress Racing

25

JJ Yeley

27

Rick Ware Racing

26

Corey LaJoie

32

Go Fas Racing

27

Josh Bilicki

53

Rick Ware Racing

28

Brennan Poole

15

Premium Motorsports

29

Joey Gase

51

Petty Ware Racing

30

Michael McDowell

34

Front Row Motorsports

31

Quin Houff

00

StarCom Racing

32

Ty Dillon

13

Germain Racing

33

Ryan Preece

37

JTG Daugherty Racing

34

BJ McLeod

77

Spire Motorsports

35

Cole Custer

41

Stewart-Haas Racing

36

Christopher Bell

95

Leavine Family Racing

37

Daniel Suarez

96

Gaunt Brothers Racing

38

Timmy Hill

66

Motorsports Business Management

39

Reed Sorenson

7

Tommy Baldwin Racing

 

