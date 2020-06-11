Starting lineup for Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series Dixie Vodka 400

The starting lineup for Sunday’s Dixie Vodka 400 NASCAR Cup Series race at Homestead-Miami Speedway (3:30 p.m. ET on FOX, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio) has been set.

Denny Hamlin will start from the pole position, with Joey Logano joining him on the front row to lead the field to green for the 267-lap, 400.5-mile race.

The lineup for the race was determined by a random draw, with results airing on FS1’s “Race Hub.” The parameters for the draw were as follows:

Positions 1-12 determined by a random draw from charter teams in those positions in team owner points

Positions 13-24: Random draw among charter teams in those positions in owner points

Positions 25-36: Random draw among charter teams in those positions in owner points

Positions 37-39 will be filled out by open, non-chartered teams in order of owner points

Here is a look at the full lineup: