Starting lineup for Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series Dixie Vodka 400
The starting lineup for Sunday’s Dixie Vodka 400 NASCAR Cup Series race at Homestead-Miami Speedway (3:30 p.m. ET on FOX, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio) has been set.
Denny Hamlin will start from the pole position, with Joey Logano joining him on the front row to lead the field to green for the 267-lap, 400.5-mile race.
The lineup for the race was determined by a random draw, with results airing on FS1’s “Race Hub.” The parameters for the draw were as follows:
Positions 1-12 determined by a random draw from charter teams in those positions in team owner points
Positions 13-24: Random draw among charter teams in those positions in owner points
Positions 25-36: Random draw among charter teams in those positions in owner points
Positions 37-39 will be filled out by open, non-chartered teams in order of owner points
Here is a look at the full lineup:
Starting spot
Driver
Car #
Team
1
Denny Hamlin
11
Joe Gibbs Racing
2
Joey Logano
22
Team Penske
3
2
Team Penske
4
18
Joe Gibbs Racing
5
Chase Elliott
9
Hendrick Motorsports
6
Martin Truex Jr.
19
Joe Gibbs Racing
7
4
Stewart-Haas Racing
8
Alex Bowman
88
Hendrick Motorsports
9
48
Hendrick Motorsports
10
1
Chip Ganassi Racing
11
Ryan Blaney
12
Team Penske
12
14
Stewart-Haas Racing
13
Chris Buescher
17
Roush Fenway Racing
14
Ryan Newman
6
Roush Fenway Racing
15
Erik Jones
20
Joe Gibbs Racing
16
3
Richard Childress Racing
17
Bubba Wallace
43
Richard Petty Motorsports
18
John Hunter Nemechek
38
Front Row Motorsports
19
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
47
JTG Daugherty Racing
20
42
Chip Ganassi Racing
21
10
Stewart-Haas Racing
22
William Byron
24
Hendrick Motorsports
23
Matt DiBenedetto
21
Wood Brothers Racing
24
Tyler Reddick
8
Richard Childress Racing
25
JJ Yeley
27
Rick Ware Racing
26
Corey LaJoie
32
Go Fas Racing
27
Josh Bilicki
53
Rick Ware Racing
28
Brennan Poole
15
Premium Motorsports
29
Joey Gase
51
Petty Ware Racing
30
Michael McDowell
34
Front Row Motorsports
31
Quin Houff
00
StarCom Racing
32
Ty Dillon
13
Germain Racing
33
Ryan Preece
37
JTG Daugherty Racing
34
BJ McLeod
77
Spire Motorsports
35
Cole Custer
41
Stewart-Haas Racing
36
Christopher Bell
95
Leavine Family Racing
37
Daniel Suarez
96
Gaunt Brothers Racing
38
Timmy Hill
66
Motorsports Business Management
39
7
Tommy Baldwin Racing