Starting lineup for Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series race at Indianapolis
The starting lineup for Sunday’s Big Machine Hand Sanitizer 400 Powered by Big Machine Records NASCAR Cup Series race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway (4 p.m. ET on NBC/NBC Sports App, IMS Radio Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio) has been set.
Joey Logano will start from the pole position, with Kurt Busch joining him on the front row to lead the field to green for the 160-lap, 400-mile race.
The lineup for the race was determined by a random draw, with results airing on FS1’s “Race Hub.” The parameters for the draw were as follows:
Positions 1-12 determined by a random draw from charter teams in those positions in team owner points
Positions 13-24: Random draw among charter teams in those positions in owner points
Positions 25-36: Random draw among charter teams in those positions in owner points
Positions 37-40: will be filled out by open, non-chartered teams in order of owner points
Here is a look at the full lineup:
Starting spot
Driver
Car #
Team
1
Joey Logano
22
Team Penske
2
Kurt Busch
1
Chip Ganassi Racing
3
Alex Bowman
88
Hendrick Motorsports
4
48
Hendrick Motorsports
5
10
Stewart-Haas Racing
6
11
Joe Gibbs Racing
7
18
Joe Gibbs Racing
8
Martin Truex Jr.
19
Joe Gibbs Racing
9
2
Team Penske
10
Chase Elliott
9
Hendrick Motorsports
11
4
Stewart-Haas Racing
12
Ryan Blaney
12
Team Penske
13
Tyler Reddick
8
Richard Childress Racing
14
Ryan Newman
6
Roush Fenway Racing
15
Matt DiBenedetto
21
Wood Brothers Racing
16
3
Richard Childress Racing
17
Bubba Wallace
43
Richard Petty Motorsports
18
William Byron
24
Hendrick Motorsports
19
John Hunter Nemechek
38
Front Row Motorsports
20
Chris Buescher
17
Roush Fenway Racing
21
42
Chip Ganassi Racing
22
14
Stewart-Haas Racing
23
Erik Jones
20
Joe Gibbs Racing
24
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
47
JTG Daugherty Racing
25
Joey Gase
51
Petty Ware Racing
26
Brennan Poole
15
Premium Motorsports
27
Michael McDowell
34
Front Row Motorsports
28
Garrett Smithley
53
Rick Ware Racing
29
Ty Dillon
13
Germain Racing
30
Cole Custer
41
Stewart-Haas Racing
31
Corey LaJoie
32
Go Fas Racing
32
Ross Chastain
77
Spire Motorsports
33
Quin Houff
00
StarCom Racing
34
JJ Yeley
27
Rick Ware Racing
35
Christopher Bell
95
Leavine Family Racing
36
Ryan Preece
37
JTG Daugherty Racing
37
Daniel Suarez
96
Gaunt Brothers Racing
38
Timmy Hill
66
Motorsports Business Management
39
Johs Bilicki
7
Tommy Baldwin Racing
40
BJ McLeod
78
BJ McLeod Motorsports