Starting lineup for Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series race at Indianapolis

The starting lineup for Sunday’s Big Machine Hand Sanitizer 400 Powered by Big Machine Records NASCAR Cup Series race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway (4 p.m. ET on NBC/NBC Sports App, IMS Radio Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio) has been set.

Joey Logano will start from the pole position, with Kurt Busch joining him on the front row to lead the field to green for the 160-lap, 400-mile race.

The lineup for the race was determined by a random draw, with results airing on FS1’s “Race Hub.” The parameters for the draw were as follows:

  • Positions 1-12 determined by a random draw from charter teams in those positions in team owner points

  • Positions 13-24: Random draw among charter teams in those positions in owner points

  • Positions 25-36: Random draw among charter teams in those positions in owner points

  • Positions 37-40: will be filled out by open, non-chartered teams in order of owner points

Here is a look at the full lineup:

Starting spot

Driver

Car #

Team

1

Joey Logano

22

Team Penske

2

Kurt Busch

1

Chip Ganassi Racing

3

Alex Bowman

88

Hendrick Motorsports

4

Jimmie Johnson

48

Hendrick Motorsports

5

Aric Almirola

10

Stewart-Haas Racing

6

Denny Hamlin

11

Joe Gibbs Racing

7

Kyle Busch

18

Joe Gibbs Racing

8

Martin Truex Jr.

19

Joe Gibbs Racing

9

Brad Keselowski

2

Team Penske

10

Chase Elliott

9

Hendrick Motorsports

11

Kevin Harvick

4

Stewart-Haas Racing

12

Ryan Blaney

12

Team Penske

13

Tyler Reddick

8

Richard Childress Racing

14

Ryan Newman

6

Roush Fenway Racing

15

Matt DiBenedetto

21

Wood Brothers Racing

16

Austin Dillon

3

Richard Childress Racing

17

Bubba Wallace

43

Richard Petty Motorsports

18

William Byron

24

Hendrick Motorsports

19

John Hunter Nemechek

38

Front Row Motorsports

20

Chris Buescher

17

Roush Fenway Racing

21

Matt Kenseth

42

Chip Ganassi Racing

22

Clint Bowyer

14

Stewart-Haas Racing

23

Erik Jones

20

Joe Gibbs Racing

24

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

47

JTG Daugherty Racing

25

Joey Gase

51

Petty Ware Racing

26

Brennan Poole

15

Premium Motorsports

27

Michael McDowell

34

Front Row Motorsports

28

Garrett Smithley

53

Rick Ware Racing

29

Ty Dillon

13

Germain Racing

30

Cole Custer

41

Stewart-Haas Racing

31

Corey LaJoie

32

Go Fas Racing

32

Ross Chastain

77

Spire Motorsports

33

Quin Houff

00

StarCom Racing

34

JJ Yeley

27

Rick Ware Racing

35

Christopher Bell

95

Leavine Family Racing

36

Ryan Preece

37

JTG Daugherty Racing

37

Daniel Suarez

96

Gaunt Brothers Racing

38

Timmy Hill

66

Motorsports Business Management

39

Johs Bilicki

7

Tommy Baldwin Racing

40

BJ McLeod

78

BJ McLeod Motorsports

