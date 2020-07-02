Starting lineup for Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series race at Indianapolis

The starting lineup for Sunday’s Big Machine Hand Sanitizer 400 Powered by Big Machine Records NASCAR Cup Series race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway (4 p.m. ET on NBC/NBC Sports App, IMS Radio Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio) has been set.

Joey Logano will start from the pole position, with Kurt Busch joining him on the front row to lead the field to green for the 160-lap, 400-mile race.

RELATED: Indianapolis schedule | Paint schemes for Fourth of July weekend

The lineup for the race was determined by a random draw, with results airing on FS1’s “Race Hub.” The parameters for the draw were as follows:

Positions 1-12 determined by a random draw from charter teams in those positions in team owner points

Positions 13-24: Random draw among charter teams in those positions in owner points

Positions 25-36: Random draw among charter teams in those positions in owner points

Positions 37-40: will be filled out by open, non-chartered teams in order of owner points

Here is a look at the full lineup: