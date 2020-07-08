Starting lineup for Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series race at Kentucky

The starting lineup for Sunday’s Quaker State 400 Presented by Walmart NASCAR Cup Series race at Kentucky Speedway (2:30 p.m. ET on FS1, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio) has been set.

Kyle Busch will start from the pole position, with Joey Logano joining him on the front row to lead the field to green for the 267-lap, 400.5-mile race.

The lineup for the race was determined by a random draw, with results airing on FS1’s “Race Hub.” The parameters for the draw were as follows:

  • Positions 1-12 determined by a random draw from charter teams in those positions in team owner points

  • Positions 13-24: Random draw among charter teams in those positions in owner points

  • Positions 25-36: Random draw among charter teams in those positions in owner points

  • Positions 37-40: will be filled out by open, non-chartered teams in order of owner points

Here is a look at the full lineup:

Starting spot

Driver

Car #

Team

1

Kyle Busch

18

Joe Gibbs Racing

2

Joey Logano

22

Team Penske

3

Kevin Harvick

4

Stewart-Haas Racing

4

Aric Almirola

10

Stewart-Haas Racing

5

Alex Bowman

88

Hendrick Motorsports

6

Brad Keselowski

2

Team Penske

7

Kurt Busch

1

Chip Ganassi Racing

8

Chase Elliott

9

Hendrick Motorsports

9

Martin Truex Jr.

19

Joe Gibbs Racing

10

Matt DiBenedetto

21

Wood Brothers Racing

11

Ryan Blaney

12

Team Penske

12

Denny Hamlin

11

Joe Gibbs Racing

13

Chris Buescher

17

Roush Fenway Racing

14

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

47

JTG Daugherty Racing

15

Clint Bowyer

14

Stewart-Haas Racing

16

Erik Jones

20

Joe Gibbs Racing

17

Matt Kenseth

42

Chip Ganassi Racing

18

Bubba Wallace

43

Richard Petty Motorsports

19

Austin Dillon

3

Richard Childress Racing

20

Jimmie Johnson

48

Hendrick Motorsports

21

William Byron

24

Hendrick Motorsports

22

John Hunter Nemechek

38

Front Row Motorsports

23

Ryan Newman

6

Roush Fenway Racing

24

Tyler Reddick

8

Richard Childress Racing

25

Garrett Smithley

53

Rick Ware Racing

26

Josh Bilicki

77

Spire Motorsports

27

Corey LaJoie

32

Go Fas Racing

28

Quin Houff

00

StarCom Racing

29

Cole Custer

41

Stewart-Haas Racing

30

Michael McDowell

34

Front Row Motorsports

31

Brennan Poole

15

Premium Motorsports

32

Ryan Preece

37

JTG Daugherty Racing

33

Ty Dillon

13

Germain Racing

34

Christopher Bell

95

Leavine Family Racing

35

Joey Gase

51

Petty Ware Racing

36

JJ Yeley

27

Rick Ware Racing

37

Daniel Suarez

96

Gaunt Brothers Racing

38

Timmy Hill

66

Motorsports Business Management

 

