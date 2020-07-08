Starting lineup for Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series race at Kentucky
The starting lineup for Sunday’s Quaker State 400 Presented by Walmart NASCAR Cup Series race at Kentucky Speedway (2:30 p.m. ET on FS1, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio) has been set.
Kyle Busch will start from the pole position, with Joey Logano joining him on the front row to lead the field to green for the 267-lap, 400.5-mile race.
The lineup for the race was determined by a random draw, with results airing on FS1’s “Race Hub.” The parameters for the draw were as follows:
Positions 1-12 determined by a random draw from charter teams in those positions in team owner points
Positions 13-24: Random draw among charter teams in those positions in owner points
Positions 25-36: Random draw among charter teams in those positions in owner points
Positions 37-40: will be filled out by open, non-chartered teams in order of owner points
Here is a look at the full lineup:
Starting spot
Driver
Car #
Team
1
Kyle Busch
18
Joe Gibbs Racing
2
Joey Logano
22
Team Penske
3
4
Stewart-Haas Racing
4
10
Stewart-Haas Racing
5
Alex Bowman
88
Hendrick Motorsports
6
2
Team Penske
7
1
Chip Ganassi Racing
8
Chase Elliott
9
Hendrick Motorsports
9
Martin Truex Jr.
19
Joe Gibbs Racing
10
Matt DiBenedetto
21
Wood Brothers Racing
11
Ryan Blaney
12
Team Penske
12
11
Joe Gibbs Racing
13
Chris Buescher
17
Roush Fenway Racing
14
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
47
JTG Daugherty Racing
15
14
Stewart-Haas Racing
16
Erik Jones
20
Joe Gibbs Racing
17
42
Chip Ganassi Racing
18
Bubba Wallace
43
Richard Petty Motorsports
19
3
Richard Childress Racing
20
48
Hendrick Motorsports
21
William Byron
24
Hendrick Motorsports
22
John Hunter Nemechek
38
Front Row Motorsports
23
Ryan Newman
6
Roush Fenway Racing
24
Tyler Reddick
8
Richard Childress Racing
25
Garrett Smithley
53
Rick Ware Racing
26
Josh Bilicki
77
Spire Motorsports
27
Corey LaJoie
32
Go Fas Racing
28
Quin Houff
00
StarCom Racing
29
Cole Custer
41
Stewart-Haas Racing
30
Michael McDowell
34
Front Row Motorsports
31
Brennan Poole
15
Premium Motorsports
32
Ryan Preece
37
JTG Daugherty Racing
33
Ty Dillon
13
Germain Racing
34
Christopher Bell
95
Leavine Family Racing
35
Joey Gase
51
Petty Ware Racing
36
JJ Yeley
27
Rick Ware Racing
37
Daniel Suarez
96
Gaunt Brothers Racing
38
Timmy Hill
66
Motorsports Business Management