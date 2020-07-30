Starting lineup for Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series race at New Hampshire

The starting lineup for Sunday’s Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 NASCAR Cup Series race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway (3 p.m. ET on NBCSN, NBC Sports App, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio) has been set.

Aric Almirola will start from the pole position, while three-time New Hampshire winner Denny Hamlin will start alongside him on the the front row for the 301-lap, 318.46-mile race at the 1.058-mile track.

The lineup for the race was determined by a random draw, with NBC Sports announcing the results online. The parameters for the draw were as follows:

  • Positions 1-12 determined by a random draw from charter teams in those positions in team owner points

  • Positions 13-24: Random draw among charter teams in those positions in owner points

  • Positions 25-36: Random draw among charter teams in those positions in owner points

  • Positions 37-38: will be filled out by open, non-chartered teams in order of owner points

Here is a look at the full lineup:

Starting spot

Driver

Car #

Team

1

Aric Almirola

10

Stewart-Haas Racing

2

Denny Hamlin

11

Joe Gibbs Racing

3

Chase Elliott

9

Hendrick Motorsports

4

Brad Keselowski

2

Team Penske

5

Kyle Busch

18

Joe Gibbs Racing

6

Clint Bowyer

14

Stewart-Haas Racing

7

Kevin Harvick

4

Stewart-Haas Racing

8

Alex Bowman

88

Hendrick Motorsports

9

Joey Logano

22

Team Penske

10

Kurt Busch

1

Chip Ganassi Racing

11

Martin Truex Jr.

19

Joe Gibbs Racing

12

Ryan Blaney

12

Team Penske

13

Tyler Reddick

8

Richard Childress Racing

14

Cole Custer

41

Stewart-Haas Racing

15

Bubba Wallace

43

Richard Petty Motorsports

16

William Byron

24

Hendrick Motorsports

17

Erik Jones

20

Joe Gibbs Racing

18

Michael McDowell

34

Front Row Motorsports

19

Matt DiBenedetto

21

Wood Brothers Racing

20

Jimmie Johnson

48

Hendrick Motorsports

21

Matt Kenseth

42

Chip Ganassi Racing

22

Ryan Newman

6

Roush Fenway Racing

23

Austin Dillon

3

Richard Childress Racing

24

Chris Buescher

37

Roush Fenway Racing

25

Ty Dillon

13

Germain Racing

26

James Davison

53

Rick Ware Racing

27

Garrett Smithley

77

Spire Motorsports

28

Joey Gase

51

Petty Ware Raicng

29

J.J. Yeley

27

Rick Ware Racing

30

Ryan Preece

37

JTG Daugherty Racing

31

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

47

JTG Daugherty Racing

32

Quin Houff

00

StarCom Racing

33

Corey LaJoie

32

Go Fas Racing

34

Brennan Poole

15

Premium Motorsports

35

Christopher Bell

95

Leavine Family Racing

36

John Hunter Nemechek

38

Front Row Motorsports

37

Daniel Suarez

96

Gaunt Brothers Racing

38

Timmy Hill

66

Motorsports Business Management

