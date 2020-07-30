Starting lineup for Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series race at New Hampshire
The starting lineup for Sunday’s Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 NASCAR Cup Series race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway (3 p.m. ET on NBCSN, NBC Sports App, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio) has been set.
Aric Almirola will start from the pole position, while three-time New Hampshire winner Denny Hamlin will start alongside him on the the front row for the 301-lap, 318.46-mile race at the 1.058-mile track.
The lineup for the race was determined by a random draw, with NBC Sports announcing the results online. The parameters for the draw were as follows:
Positions 1-12 determined by a random draw from charter teams in those positions in team owner points
Positions 13-24: Random draw among charter teams in those positions in owner points
Positions 25-36: Random draw among charter teams in those positions in owner points
Positions 37-38: will be filled out by open, non-chartered teams in order of owner points
Here is a look at the full lineup:
Starting spot
Driver
Car #
Team
1
Aric Almirola
10
Stewart-Haas Racing
2
Denny Hamlin
11
Joe Gibbs Racing
3
Chase Elliott
9
Hendrick Motorsports
4
2
Team Penske
5
18
Joe Gibbs Racing
6
14
Stewart-Haas Racing
7
4
Stewart-Haas Racing
8
Alex Bowman
88
Hendrick Motorsports
9
22
Team Penske
10
1
Chip Ganassi Racing
11
Martin Truex Jr.
19
Joe Gibbs Racing
12
Ryan Blaney
12
Team Penske
13
Tyler Reddick
8
Richard Childress Racing
14
Cole Custer
41
Stewart-Haas Racing
15
Bubba Wallace
43
Richard Petty Motorsports
16
William Byron
24
Hendrick Motorsports
17
Erik Jones
20
Joe Gibbs Racing
18
Michael McDowell
34
Front Row Motorsports
19
Matt DiBenedetto
21
Wood Brothers Racing
20
48
Hendrick Motorsports
21
42
Chip Ganassi Racing
22
Ryan Newman
6
Roush Fenway Racing
23
3
Richard Childress Racing
24
Chris Buescher
37
Roush Fenway Racing
25
Ty Dillon
13
Germain Racing
26
James Davison
53
Rick Ware Racing
27
Garrett Smithley
77
Spire Motorsports
28
Joey Gase
51
Petty Ware Raicng
29
J.J. Yeley
27
Rick Ware Racing
30
Ryan Preece
37
JTG Daugherty Racing
31
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
47
JTG Daugherty Racing
32
Quin Houff
00
StarCom Racing
33
Corey LaJoie
32
Go Fas Racing
34
Brennan Poole
15
Premium Motorsports
35
Christopher Bell
95
Leavine Family Racing
36
John Hunter Nemechek
38
Front Row Motorsports
37
Daniel Suarez
96
Gaunt Brothers Racing
38
Timmy Hill
66
Motorsports Business Management