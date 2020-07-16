Starting lineup for Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series race at Texas
The starting lineup for Sunday’s O’Reilly Auto Parts 500 NASCAR Cup Series race at Texas Motor Speedway (3 p.m. ET on NBCSN, NBC Sports App, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio) has been set.
Aric Almirola will start from the pole position, with Ryan Blaney joining him on the front row to lead the field to green for the 334-lap, 501-mile race.
The lineup for the race was determined by a random draw, with NBC Sports announcing the results online. The parameters for the draw were as follows:
Positions 1-12 determined by a random draw from charter teams in those positions in team owner points
Positions 13-24: Random draw among charter teams in those positions in owner points
Positions 25-36: Random draw among charter teams in those positions in owner points
Positions 37-40: will be filled out by open, non-chartered teams in order of owner points
Here is a look at the full lineup:
Starting spot
Driver
Car #
Team
1
Aric Almirola
10
Stewart-Haas Racing
2
Ryan Blaney
12
Team Penske
3
1
Chip Ganassi Racing
4
18
Joe Gibbs Racing
5
4
Stewart-Haas Racing
6
2
Team Penske
7
11
Joe Gibbs Racing
8
Chase Elliott
9
Hendrick Motorsports
9
22
Team Penske
10
Martin Truex Jr.
19
Joe Gibbs Racing
11
Matt DiBenedetto
21
Wood Brothers Racing
12
Alex Bowman
88
Hendrick Motorsports
13
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
47
JTG Daugherty Racing
14
Bubba Wallace
43
Richard Petty Motorsports
15
Ryan Newman
6
Roush Fenway Racing
16
Chris Buescher
17
Roush Fenway Racing
17
14
Stewart-Haas Racing
18
William Byron
24
Hendrick Motorsports
19
Cole Custer
41
Stewart-Haas Racing
20
48
Hendrick Motorsports
21
3
Richard Childress Racing
22
42
Chip Ganassi Racing
23
Erik Jones
20
Joe Gibbs Racing
24
Tyler Reddick
8
Richard Childress Racing
25
Ryan Preece
37
JTG Daugherty Racing
26
Quin Houff
00
StarCom Racing
27
Garrett Smithley
53
Rick Ware Racing
28
John Hunter Nemechek
38
Front Row Motorsports
29
Gray Gaulding
27
Rick Ware Racing
30
Ty Dillon
13
Germain Racing
31
JJ Yeley
51
Petty Ware Racing
32
Brennan Poole
15
Premium Motorsports
33
Christopher Bell
95
Leavine Family Racing
34
Michael McDowell
34
Front Row Motorsports
35
Joey Gase
77
Spire Motorsports
36
Corey LaJoie
32
Go Fas Racing
37
Daniel Suarez
96
Gaunt Brothers Racing
38
Timmy Hill
66
Motorsports Business Management
39
BJ McLeod
78
BJ McLeod Motorsports
40
7
Tommy Baldwin Racing