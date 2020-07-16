Starting lineup for Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series race at Texas

Staff Report
NASCAR.com
1 / 2

Starting lineup for Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series race at Texas

The starting lineup for Sunday’s O’Reilly Auto Parts 500 NASCAR Cup Series race at Texas Motor Speedway (3 p.m. ET on NBCSN, NBC Sports App, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio) has been set.

Aric Almirola will start from the pole position, with Ryan Blaney joining him on the front row to lead the field to green for the 334-lap, 501-mile race.

RELATED: Texas schedule | Who will outlast the Texas heat? 

The lineup for the race was determined by a random draw, with NBC Sports announcing the results online. The parameters for the draw were as follows:

  • Positions 1-12 determined by a random draw from charter teams in those positions in team owner points

  • Positions 13-24: Random draw among charter teams in those positions in owner points

  • Positions 25-36: Random draw among charter teams in those positions in owner points

  • Positions 37-40: will be filled out by open, non-chartered teams in order of owner points

Here is a look at the full lineup:

Starting spot

Driver

Car #

Team

1

Aric Almirola

10

Stewart-Haas Racing

2

Ryan Blaney

12

Team Penske

3

Kurt Busch

1

Chip Ganassi Racing

4

Kyle Busch

18

Joe Gibbs Racing

5

Kevin Harvick

4

Stewart-Haas Racing

6

Brad Keselowski

2

Team Penske

7

Denny Hamlin

11

Joe Gibbs Racing

8

Chase Elliott

9

Hendrick Motorsports

9

Joey Logano

22

Team Penske

10

Martin Truex Jr.

19

Joe Gibbs Racing

11

Matt DiBenedetto

21

Wood Brothers Racing

12

Alex Bowman

88

Hendrick Motorsports

13

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

47

JTG Daugherty Racing

14

Bubba Wallace

43

Richard Petty Motorsports

15

Ryan Newman

6

Roush Fenway Racing

16

Chris Buescher

17

Roush Fenway Racing

17

Clint Bowyer

14

Stewart-Haas Racing

18

William Byron

24

Hendrick Motorsports

19

Cole Custer

41

Stewart-Haas Racing

20

Jimmie Johnson

48

Hendrick Motorsports

21

Austin Dillon

3

Richard Childress Racing

22

Matt Kenseth

42

Chip Ganassi Racing

23

Erik Jones

20

Joe Gibbs Racing

24

Tyler Reddick

8

Richard Childress Racing

25

Ryan Preece

37

JTG Daugherty Racing

26

Quin Houff

00

StarCom Racing

27

Garrett Smithley

53

Rick Ware Racing

28

John Hunter Nemechek

38

Front Row Motorsports

29

Gray Gaulding

27

Rick Ware Racing

30

Ty Dillon

13

Germain Racing

31

JJ Yeley

51

Petty Ware Racing

32

Brennan Poole

15

Premium Motorsports

33

Christopher Bell

95

Leavine Family Racing

34

Michael McDowell

34

Front Row Motorsports

35

Joey Gase

77

Spire Motorsports

36

Corey LaJoie

32

Go Fas Racing

37

Daniel Suarez

96

Gaunt Brothers Racing

38

Timmy Hill

66

Motorsports Business Management

39

BJ McLeod

78

BJ McLeod Motorsports

40

Reed Sorenson

7

Tommy Baldwin Racing

 

What to Read Next