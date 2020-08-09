Starting lineup for Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series race at Michigan

Staff Report
1 / 1

Starting lineup for Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series race at Michigan

The starting lineup for Sunday’s Consumers Energy 400 at Michigan International Speedway (4:30 p.m. ET, NBCSN, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio) is set. The top-20 finishers from Saturday’s FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan were inverted for Sunday, with the rest of Sunday’s lineup based exactly off of Saturday’s finish.

RELATED: Results from first Michigan race

Chris Buescher will start on the pole in the No. 17 Roush Fenway Racing Ford after finishing 20th in Saturday’s race. Clint Bowyer will join him on the front row in the No. 14 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford.

See the full starting lineup for Sunday’s race below.

Starting spot Driver Car # Team
1 Chris Buescher 17 Roush Fenway Racing
2 Clint Bowyer 14 Stewart-Haas Racing
3 Tyler Reddick 8 Richard Childress Racing
4 Matt Kenseth 42 Chip Ganassi Racing
5 Aric Almirola 10 Stewart-Haas Racing
6 Matt DiBenedetto 21 Wood Brothers Racing
7 William Byron 24 Hendrick Motorsports
8 Christopher Bell 95 Leavine Family Racing
9 Jimmie Johnson 48 Hendrick Motorsports
10 Erik Jones 20 Joe Gibbs Racing
11 Kurt Busch 1 Chip Ganassi Racing
12 Bubba Wallace 43 Richard Petty Motorsports
13 Joey Logano 22 Team Penske
14 Chase Elliott 9 Hendrick Motorsports
15 Denny Hamlin 11 Joe Gibbs Racing
16 Kyle Busch 18 Joe Gibbs Racing
17 Ryan Blaney 12 Team Penske
18 Martin Truex Jr. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing
19 Brad Keselowski 2 Team Penske
20 Kevin Harvick 4 Stewart-Haas Racing
21 Alex Bowman 88 Hendrick Motorsports
22 Corey LaJoie 32 Go Fas Racing
23 Ty Dillon 13 Germain Racing
24 Daniel Suarez 96 Gaunt Brothers Racing
25 Ryan Preece 37 JTG Daugherty Racing
26 JJ Yeley 27 Rick Ware Racing
27 Quin Houff 00 StarCom Racing
28 Ryan Newman 6 Roush Fenway Racing
29 Michael McDowell 34 Front Row Motorsports
30 Reed Sorenson 74 Spire Motorsports
31 Austin Dillon 3 Richard Childress Racing
32 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 47 JTG Daugherty Racing
33 Timmy Hill 66 Motorsports Business Management
34 Cole Custer 41 Stewart-Haas Racing
35 Garrett Smithley 53 Rick Ware Racing
36 John Hunter Nemechek 38 Front Row Motorsports
37 Brennan Poole 15 Premium Motorsports
38 James Davison 51 Petty Ware Racing
39 Josh Bilicki 7 Tommy Baldwin Racing