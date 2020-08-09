Starting lineup for Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series race at Michigan

The starting lineup for Sunday’s Consumers Energy 400 at Michigan International Speedway (4:30 p.m. ET, NBCSN, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio) is set. The top-20 finishers from Saturday’s FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan were inverted for Sunday, with the rest of Sunday’s lineup based exactly off of Saturday’s finish.
Chris Buescher will start on the pole in the No. 17 Roush Fenway Racing Ford after finishing 20th in Saturday’s race. Clint Bowyer will join him on the front row in the No. 14 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford.
See the full starting lineup for Sunday’s race below.
|Starting spot
|Driver
|Car #
|Team
|1
|Chris Buescher
|17
|Roush Fenway Racing
|2
|Clint Bowyer
|14
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|3
|Tyler Reddick
|8
|Richard Childress Racing
|4
|Matt Kenseth
|42
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|5
|Aric Almirola
|10
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|6
|Matt DiBenedetto
|21
|Wood Brothers Racing
|7
|William Byron
|24
|Hendrick Motorsports
|8
|Christopher Bell
|95
|Leavine Family Racing
|9
|Jimmie Johnson
|48
|Hendrick Motorsports
|10
|Erik Jones
|20
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|11
|Kurt Busch
|1
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|12
|Bubba Wallace
|43
|Richard Petty Motorsports
|13
|Joey Logano
|22
|Team Penske
|14
|Chase Elliott
|9
|Hendrick Motorsports
|15
|Denny Hamlin
|11
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|16
|Kyle Busch
|18
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|17
|Ryan Blaney
|12
|Team Penske
|18
|Martin Truex Jr.
|19
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|19
|Brad Keselowski
|2
|Team Penske
|20
|Kevin Harvick
|4
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|21
|Alex Bowman
|88
|Hendrick Motorsports
|22
|Corey LaJoie
|32
|Go Fas Racing
|23
|Ty Dillon
|13
|Germain Racing
|24
|Daniel Suarez
|96
|Gaunt Brothers Racing
|25
|Ryan Preece
|37
|JTG Daugherty Racing
|26
|JJ Yeley
|27
|Rick Ware Racing
|27
|Quin Houff
|00
|StarCom Racing
|28
|Ryan Newman
|6
|Roush Fenway Racing
|29
|Michael McDowell
|34
|Front Row Motorsports
|30
|Reed Sorenson
|74
|Spire Motorsports
|31
|Austin Dillon
|3
|Richard Childress Racing
|32
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|47
|JTG Daugherty Racing
|33
|Timmy Hill
|66
|Motorsports Business Management
|34
|Cole Custer
|41
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|35
|Garrett Smithley
|53
|Rick Ware Racing
|36
|John Hunter Nemechek
|38
|Front Row Motorsports
|37
|Brennan Poole
|15
|Premium Motorsports
|38
|James Davison
|51
|Petty Ware Racing
|39
|Josh Bilicki
|7
|Tommy Baldwin Racing