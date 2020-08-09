Starting lineup for Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series race at Michigan

The starting lineup for Sunday’s Consumers Energy 400 at Michigan International Speedway (4:30 p.m. ET, NBCSN, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio) is set. The top-20 finishers from Saturday’s FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan were inverted for Sunday, with the rest of Sunday’s lineup based exactly off of Saturday’s finish.

Chris Buescher will start on the pole in the No. 17 Roush Fenway Racing Ford after finishing 20th in Saturday’s race. Clint Bowyer will join him on the front row in the No. 14 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford.

See the full starting lineup for Sunday’s race below.