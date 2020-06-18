Starting lineup for Sunday's GEICO 500 at Talladega Superspeedway
The starting lineup for Sunday’s GEICO 500 NASCAR Cup Series race at Talladega Superspeedway (3 p.m. ET on FOX, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio) has been set.
Martin Truex Jr. will start from the pole position, with Denny Hamlin joining him on the front row to lead the field to green for the 188-lap, 500-mile race.
The lineup for the race was determined by a random draw, with results airing on FS1’s “Race Hub.” The parameters for the draw were as follows:
Positions 1-12 determined by a random draw from charter teams in those positions in team owner points
Positions 13-24: Random draw among charter teams in those positions in owner points
Positions 25-36: Random draw among charter teams in those positions in owner points
Positions 37-40: will be filled out by open, non-chartered teams in order of owner points
Here is a look at the full lineup:
Starting spot
Driver
Car #
Team
1
Martin Truex Jr.
19
Joe Gibbs Racing
2
Denny Hamlin
11
Joe Gibbs Racing
3
18
Joe Gibbs Racing
4
48
Hendrick Motorsports
5
4
Stewart-Haas Racing
6
2
Team Penske
7
1
Chip Ganassi Racing
8
Alex Bowman
88
Hendrick Motorsports
9
22
Team Penske
10
14
Stewart-Haas Racing
11
Chase Elliott
9
Hendrick Motorsports
12
Ryan Blaney
12
Team Penske
13
42
Chip Ganassi Racing
14
Ryan Newman
6
Roush Fenway Racing
15
10
Stewart-Haas Racing
16
Tyler Reddick
8
Richard Childress Racing
17
3
Richard Childress Racing
18
Erik Jones
20
Joe Gibbs Racing
19
William Byron
24
Hendrick Motorsports
20
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
47
JTG Daugherty Racing
21
Chris Buescher
17
Roush Fenway Racing
22
John Hunter Nemechek
38
Front Row Motorsports
23
Matt DiBenedetto
21
Wood Brothers Racing
24
Bubba Wallace
43
Richard Petty Motorsports
25
Corey LaJoie
32
Go Fas Racing
26
Michael McDowell
34
Front Row Motorsports
27
Brennan Poole
15
Premium Motorsports
28
Cole Custer
41
Stewart-Haas Racing
29
Gray Gaulding
27
Rick Ware Racing
30
BJ McLeod
77
Spire Motorsports
31
Ryan Preece
37
JTG Daugherty Racing
32
Quin Houff
00
StarCom Racing
33
Ty Dillon
13
Germain Racing
34
JJ Yeley
53
Rick Ware Racing
35
Christopher Bell
95
Leavine Family Racing
36
Joey Gase
51
Petty Ware Racing
37
Daniel Suarez
96
Gaunt Brothers Racing
38
Timmy Hill
66
Motorsports Business Management
39
62
Beard Motorsports
40
Garrett Smithley
78
B.J. McLeod Motorsports