Starting lineup for Sunday's GEICO 500 at Talladega Superspeedway

Staff Report
NASCAR.com
1 / 2

Starting lineup for Sunday's GEICO 500 at Talladega Superspeedway

The starting lineup for Sunday’s GEICO 500 NASCAR Cup Series race at Talladega Superspeedway (3 p.m. ET on FOX, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio) has been set.

Martin Truex Jr. will start from the pole position, with Denny Hamlin joining him on the front row to lead the field to green for the 188-lap, 500-mile race.

RELATED: Talladega schedule | Limited number of guests allowed at track

The lineup for the race was determined by a random draw, with results airing on FS1’s “Race Hub.” The parameters for the draw were as follows:

  • Positions 1-12 determined by a random draw from charter teams in those positions in team owner points

  • Positions 13-24: Random draw among charter teams in those positions in owner points

  • Positions 25-36: Random draw among charter teams in those positions in owner points

  • Positions 37-40: will be filled out by open, non-chartered teams in order of owner points

Here is a look at the full lineup:

Starting spot

Driver

Car #

Team

1

Martin Truex Jr.

19

Joe Gibbs Racing

2

Denny Hamlin

11

Joe Gibbs Racing

3

Kyle Busch

18

Joe Gibbs Racing

4

Jimmie Johnson

48

Hendrick Motorsports

5

Kevin Harvick

4

Stewart-Haas Racing

6

Brad Keselowski

2

Team Penske

7

Kurt Busch

1

Chip Ganassi Racing

8

Alex Bowman

88

Hendrick Motorsports

9

Joey Logano

22

Team Penske

10

Clint Bowyer

14

Stewart-Haas Racing

11

Chase Elliott

9

Hendrick Motorsports

12

Ryan Blaney

12

Team Penske

13

Matt Kenseth

42

Chip Ganassi Racing

14

Ryan Newman

6

Roush Fenway Racing

15

Aric Almirola

10

Stewart-Haas Racing

16

Tyler Reddick

8

Richard Childress Racing

17

Austin Dillon

3

Richard Childress Racing

18

Erik Jones

20

Joe Gibbs Racing

19

William Byron

24

Hendrick Motorsports

20

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

47

JTG Daugherty Racing

21

Chris Buescher

17

Roush Fenway Racing

22

John Hunter Nemechek

38

Front Row Motorsports

23

Matt DiBenedetto

21

Wood Brothers Racing

24

Bubba Wallace

43

Richard Petty Motorsports

25

Corey LaJoie

32

Go Fas Racing

26

Michael McDowell

34

Front Row Motorsports

27

Brennan Poole

15

Premium Motorsports

28

Cole Custer

41

Stewart-Haas Racing

29

Gray Gaulding

27

Rick Ware Racing

30

BJ McLeod

77

Spire Motorsports

31

Ryan Preece

37

JTG Daugherty Racing

32

Quin Houff

00

StarCom Racing

33

Ty Dillon

13

Germain Racing

34

JJ Yeley

53

Rick Ware Racing

35

Christopher Bell

95

Leavine Family Racing

36

Joey Gase

51

Petty Ware Racing

37

Daniel Suarez

96

Gaunt Brothers Racing

38

Timmy Hill

66

Motorsports Business Management

39

Brendan Gaughan

62

Beard Motorsports

40

Garrett Smithley

78

B.J. McLeod Motorsports

 

What to Read Next