Chase Elliott will start from the pole for the ninth time in his Cup career on Sunday at Phoenix Raceway.

Elliott earned the pole during Saturday’s qualifying. Kevin Harvick will start second.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Elliott’s best finish at Phoenix is a runner-up in the fall 2017 race. Harvick has nine wins at the 1-mile oval.

Daytona 500 winner Denny Hamlin and Kyle Larson will start in Row 2. Ryan Blaney and Aric Almirola will start from Row 3.

Martin Truex Jr. will start Sunday’s race from the rear due to an engine change.

Click here for starting lineup

Starting lineup for Sunday’s Cup race at Phoenix originally appeared on NBCSports.com