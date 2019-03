Jimmie Johnson will lead a Cup field to the green flag for the first time in 96 races after winning the pole for Sunday’s race at Texas Motor Speedway.

It’s his first pole since July 2016.

Johnson led a Hendrick Motorsports sweep of the first three positions as William Byron qualified second and Chase Elliott qualified third.

The top five is completed by Daniel Suarez and Austin Dillon.

