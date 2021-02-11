Starting lineup set for the Duels at Daytona
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Alex Bowman delivered Hendrick Motorsports yet another Daytona 500 pole with teammate William Byron alongside. These two will take the green as the pole-sitter in their respective Duel races Thursday evening.
Their starting positions are also the only ones unaffected by where they finish in the twin 150-mile, 60-lap races.
Additionally, Ryan Preece and David Ragan qualified best among the eight open times and locked themselves into the race, leaving just two spots for the remaining six open teams to fight for.
Duel 1 Starting Lineup
Pos.
Driver
No.
Team
1.
Alex Bowman
48
Hendrick Motorsports
2.
Aric Almirola
10
Stewart-Haas Racing
3.
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
47
JTG Daugherty Racing
4.
Christopher Bell
20
Joe Gibbs Racing
5.
Ryan Preece
37
JTG Daugherty Racing
6.
Daniel Suarez
99
Trackhouse Racing Team
7.
Denny Hamlin
11
Joe Gibbs Racing
8.
Kyle Larson
5
Hendrick Motorsports
9.
Matt DiBenedetto
21
Wood Brothers Racing
10.
Austin Cindric
33
Team Penske
11.
Joey Logano
22
Team Penske
12.
Ryan Newman
6
Roush Fenway Racing
13.
Cole Custer
41
Stewart-Haas Racing
14.
Michael McDowell
34
Front Row Motorsports
15.
Erik Jones
43
Richard Petty Motorsports
16.
Tyler Reddick
8
Richard Childress Racing
17.
Ty Dillon
96
Gaunt Brothers Racing
18.
Jamie McMurray
77
Spire Motorsports
19.
Quin Houff
00
StarCom Racing
20.
Timmy Hill
66
Motorsports Business Management
21.
Cody Ware
51
Rick Ware Racing
22.
Josh Bilicki
52
Rick Ware Racing
Duel 2 Starting Lineup
Starting Pos.
Driver
No.
Team
1.
William Byron
24
Hendrick Motorsports
2.
Bubba Wallace
23
23XI Racing
3.
Kevin Harvick
4
Stewart-Haas Racing
4.
Austin Dillon
3
Richard Childress Racing
5.
Chase Elliott
9
Hendrick Motorsports
6.
David Ragan
36
Front Row Motorsports
7.
Kurt Busch
2
Chip Ganassi Racing
8.
Kyle Busch
18
Joe Gibbs Racing
9.
Ryan Blaney
12
Team Penske
10.
Kaz Grala
16
Kaulig Racing
11.
Chase Briscoe
14
Stewart-Haas Racing
12.
Ross Chastain
42
Chip Ganassi Racing
13.
Brad Keselowski
2
Team Penske
14.
Martin Truex Jr.
19
Joe Gibbs Racing
15.
Chris Buescher
17
Roush Fenway Racing
16.
Anthony Alfredo
38
Front Row Motorsports
17.
Corey LaJoie
7
Spire Motorsports
18.
Garrett Smithley
13
Motorsports Business Management
19.
BJ McLeod
78
Live Fast Motorsports
20.
Joey Gase
53
Rick Ware Racing
21.
Derrike Cope
15
Rick Ware Racing
22.
Noah Gragson
62
Beard Motorsports