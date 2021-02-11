Starting lineup set for the Duels at Daytona

Nick DeGroot
·2 min read
Alex Bowman delivered Hendrick Motorsports yet another Daytona 500 pole with teammate William Byron alongside. These two will take the green as the pole-sitter in their respective Duel races Thursday evening.

Their starting positions are also the only ones unaffected by where they finish in the twin 150-mile, 60-lap races.

Additionally, Ryan Preece and David Ragan qualified best among the eight open times and locked themselves into the race, leaving just two spots for the remaining six open teams to fight for.

Duel 1 Starting Lineup

Pos.

Driver

No.

Team

1.

Alex Bowman

48

Hendrick Motorsports

2.

Aric Almirola

10

Stewart-Haas Racing

3.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

47

JTG Daugherty Racing

4.

Christopher Bell

20

Joe Gibbs Racing

5.

Ryan Preece

37

JTG Daugherty Racing

6.

Daniel Suarez

99

Trackhouse Racing Team

7.

Denny Hamlin

11

Joe Gibbs Racing

8.

Kyle Larson

5

Hendrick Motorsports

9.

Matt DiBenedetto

21

Wood Brothers Racing

10.

Austin Cindric

33

Team Penske

11.

Joey Logano

22

Team Penske

12.

Ryan Newman

6

Roush Fenway Racing

13.

Cole Custer

41

Stewart-Haas Racing

14.

Michael McDowell

34

Front Row Motorsports

15.

Erik Jones

43

Richard Petty Motorsports

16.

Tyler Reddick

8

Richard Childress Racing

17.

Ty Dillon

96

Gaunt Brothers Racing

18.

Jamie McMurray

77

Spire Motorsports

19.

Quin Houff

00

StarCom Racing

20.

Timmy Hill

66

Motorsports Business Management

21.

Cody Ware

51

Rick Ware Racing

22.

Josh Bilicki

52

Rick Ware Racing

Duel 2 Starting Lineup

Starting Pos.

Driver

No.

Team

1.

William Byron

24

Hendrick Motorsports

2.

Bubba Wallace

23

23XI Racing

3.

Kevin Harvick

4

Stewart-Haas Racing

4.

Austin Dillon

3

Richard Childress Racing

5.

Chase Elliott

9

Hendrick Motorsports

6.

David Ragan

36

Front Row Motorsports

7.

Kurt Busch

2

Chip Ganassi Racing

8.

Kyle Busch

18

Joe Gibbs Racing

9.

Ryan Blaney

12

Team Penske

10.

Kaz Grala

16

Kaulig Racing

11.

Chase Briscoe

14

Stewart-Haas Racing

12.

Ross Chastain

42

Chip Ganassi Racing

13.

Brad Keselowski

2

Team Penske

14.

Martin Truex Jr.

19

Joe Gibbs Racing

15.

Chris Buescher

17

Roush Fenway Racing

16.

Anthony Alfredo

38

Front Row Motorsports

17.

Corey LaJoie

7

Spire Motorsports

18.

Garrett Smithley

13

Motorsports Business Management

19.

BJ McLeod

78

Live Fast Motorsports

20.

Joey Gase

53

Rick Ware Racing

21.

Derrike Cope

15

Rick Ware Racing

22.

Noah Gragson

62

Beard Motorsports

