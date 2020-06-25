Starting lineup for Saturday's NASCAR Cup Series race at Pocono Raceway
The starting lineup for Saturday’s Pocono Organics 325 in partnership with Rodale Institute NASCAR Cup Series race at Pocono Raceway (3:30 p.m. ET on FOX, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio) has been set.
Aric Almirola will start from the pole position, with Ryan Blaney — last Monday’s winner at Talladega Superspeedway — joining him on the front row to lead the field to green for the 140-lap, 325-mile race.
RELATED: Pocono schedule
The lineup for the race was determined by a random draw, with results airing on FS1’s “Race Hub.” The parameters for the draw were as follows:
Positions 1-12 determined by a random draw from charter teams in those positions in team owner points
Positions 13-24: Random draw among charter teams in those positions in owner points
Positions 25-36: Random draw among charter teams in those positions in owner points
Positions 37-40: will be filled out by open, non-chartered teams in order of owner points
Here is a look at the full lineup:
Starting spot
Driver
Car #
Team
1
Aric Almirola
10
Stewart-Haas Racing
2
Ryan Blaney
12
Team Penske
3
11
Joe Gibbs Racing
4
18
Joe Gibbs Racing
5
Chase Elliott
9
Hendrick Motorsports
6
22
Team Penske
7
1
Chip Ganassi Racing
8
2
Team Penske
9
4
Stewart-Haas Racing
10
Alex Bowman
88
Hendrick Motorsports
11
Martin Truex Jr.
19
Joe Gibbs Racing
12
48
Hendrick Motorsports
13
Ryan Newman
6
Roush Fenway Racing
14
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
47
JTG Daugherty Racing
15
Tyler Reddick
8
Richard Childress Racing
16
William Byron
24
Hendrick Motorsports
17
3
Richard Childress Racing
18
14
Stewart-Haas Racing
19
Erik Jones
20
Joe Gibbs Racing
20
John Hunter Nemechek
38
Front Row Motorsports
21
Matt DiBenedetto
21
Wood Brothers Racing
22
42
Chip Ganassi Racing
23
Bubba Wallace
43
Richard Petty Motorsports
24
Chris Buescher
17
Roush Fenway Racing
25
Cole Custer
41
Stewart-Haas Racing
26
Michael McDowell
34
Front Row Motorsports
27
Brennan Poole
15
Premium Motorsports
28
Joey Gase
51
Petty Ware Racing
29
Corey LaJoie
32
Go Fas Racing
30
Ryan Preece
37
JTG Daugherty Racing
31
Garrett Smithley
53
Rick Ware Racing
32
Quin Houff
00
StarCom Racing
33
JJ Yeley
27
Rick Ware Racing
34
Ty Dillon
13
Germain Racing
35
James Davison
77
Spire Motorsports
36
Christopher Bell
95
Leavin Family Racing
37
Daniel Suarez
96
Gaunt Brothers Racing
38
Timmy Hill
66
Motorsports Business Management
39
BJ McLeod
78
BJ McLeod Motorsports
40
Josh Bilicki
7
Tommy Baldwin Racing