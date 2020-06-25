Starting lineup for Saturday's NASCAR Cup Series race at Pocono Raceway

The starting lineup for Saturday’s Pocono Organics 325 in partnership with Rodale Institute NASCAR Cup Series race at Pocono Raceway (3:30 p.m. ET on FOX, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio) has been set.

Aric Almirola will start from the pole position, with Ryan Blaney — last Monday’s winner at Talladega Superspeedway — joining him on the front row to lead the field to green for the 140-lap, 325-mile race.

The lineup for the race was determined by a random draw, with results airing on FS1’s “Race Hub.” The parameters for the draw were as follows:

Positions 1-12 determined by a random draw from charter teams in those positions in team owner points

Positions 13-24: Random draw among charter teams in those positions in owner points

Positions 25-36: Random draw among charter teams in those positions in owner points

Positions 37-40: will be filled out by open, non-chartered teams in order of owner points

Here is a look at the full lineup: