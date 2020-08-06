Starting lineup for Saturday's Michigan NASCAR Cup Series race

The starting lineup for Saturday’s FireKeepers Casino 400 NASCAR Cup Series race at Michigan International Speedway (4 p.m. ET on NBCSN/NBC Sports App, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio) — the first of two races at the 2-mile track — has been set.

Joey Logano will start from the pole position, while Denny Hamlin will start alongside him on the the front row for the 156-lap, 312-mile race.

The lineup for the race was determined by a random draw, with NBC Sports announcing the results online. The parameters for the draw were as follows:

Positions 1-12 determined by a random draw from charter teams in those positions in team owner points

Positions 13-24: Random draw among charter teams in those positions in owner points

Positions 25-36: Random draw among charter teams in those positions in owner points

Positions 37-39: will be filled out by open, non-chartered teams in order of owner points

Starting next week, a new lineup formula will be in effect.

Here is a look at the full lineup: