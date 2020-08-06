Starting lineup for Saturday's Michigan NASCAR Cup Series race

The starting lineup for Saturday’s FireKeepers Casino 400 NASCAR Cup Series race at Michigan International Speedway (4 p.m. ET on NBCSN/NBC Sports App, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio) — the first of two races at the 2-mile track — has been set.

Joey Logano will start from the pole position, while Denny Hamlin will start alongside him on the the front row for the 156-lap, 312-mile race.

The lineup for the race was determined by a random draw, with NBC Sports announcing the results online. The parameters for the draw were as follows:

  • Positions 1-12 determined by a random draw from charter teams in those positions in team owner points
  • Positions 13-24: Random draw among charter teams in those positions in owner points
  • Positions 25-36: Random draw among charter teams in those positions in owner points
  • Positions 37-39: will be filled out by open, non-chartered teams in order of owner points

Starting next week, a new lineup formula will be in effect.

Here is a look at the full lineup:

Starting spot Driver Car # Team
1 Joey Logano 22 Team Penske
2 Denny Hamlin 11 Joe Gibbs Racing
3 Kevin Harvick 4 Stewart-Haas Racing
4 Aric Almirola 10 Stewart-Haas Racing
5 Brad Keselowski 2 Team Penske
6 Alex Bowman 88 Hendrick Motorsports
7 Kyle Busch 18 Joe Gibbs Racing
8 Chase Elliott 9 Hendrick Motorsports
9 Clint Bowyer 14 Stewart-Haas Racing
10 Kurt Busch 1 Chip Ganassi Racing
11 Ryan Blaney 12 Team Penske
12 Martin Truex Jr. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing
13 Ryan Newman 6 Roush Fenway Racing
14 Tyler Reddick 8 Richard Childress Racing
15 Matt DiBenedetto 21 Wood Brothers Racing
16 Cole Custer 41 Stewart-Haas Racing
17 Jimmie Johnson 48 Hendrick Motorsports
18 Austin Dillon 3 Richard Childress Racing
19 William Byron 24 Hendrick Motorsports
20 Matt Kenseth 42 Chip Ganassi Racing
21 Michael McDowell 34 Front Row Motorsports
22 Chris Buescher 17 Roush Fenway Racing
23 Erik Jones 20 Joe Gibbs Racing
24 Bubba Wallace 43 Richard Petty Motorsports
25 Quin Houff 00 StarCom Racing
26 JJ Yeley 27 Rick Ware Racing
27 Brennan Poole 15 Premium Motorsports
28 James Davison 51 Petty Ware Raicng
29 Christopher Bell 95 Leavine Family Racing
30 Reed Sorenson 74 Spire Motorsports
31 John Hunter Nemechek 38 Front Row Motorsports
32 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 47 JTG Daugherty Racing
33 Garrett Smithley 53 Rick Ware Racing
34 Ty Dillon 13 Germain Racing
35 Ryan Preece 37 JTG Daugherty Racing
36 Corey LaJoie 32 Go Fas Racing
37 Daniel Suarez 96 Gaunt Brothers Racing
38 Timmy Hill 66 Motorsports Business Management
39 Joey Gase 7 Tommy Baldwin Racing