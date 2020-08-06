Starting lineup for Saturday's Michigan NASCAR Cup Series race

The starting lineup for Saturday’s FireKeepers Casino 400 NASCAR Cup Series race at Michigan International Speedway (4 p.m. ET on NBCSN/NBC Sports App, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio) — the first of two races at the 2-mile track — has been set.
Joey Logano will start from the pole position, while Denny Hamlin will start alongside him on the the front row for the 156-lap, 312-mile race.
The lineup for the race was determined by a random draw, with NBC Sports announcing the results online. The parameters for the draw were as follows:
- Positions 1-12 determined by a random draw from charter teams in those positions in team owner points
- Positions 13-24: Random draw among charter teams in those positions in owner points
- Positions 25-36: Random draw among charter teams in those positions in owner points
- Positions 37-39: will be filled out by open, non-chartered teams in order of owner points
Starting next week, a new lineup formula will be in effect.
Here is a look at the full lineup:
|Starting spot
|Driver
|Car #
|Team
|1
|Joey Logano
|22
|Team Penske
|2
|Denny Hamlin
|11
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|3
|Kevin Harvick
|4
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|4
|Aric Almirola
|10
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|5
|Brad Keselowski
|2
|Team Penske
|6
|Alex Bowman
|88
|Hendrick Motorsports
|7
|Kyle Busch
|18
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|8
|Chase Elliott
|9
|Hendrick Motorsports
|9
|Clint Bowyer
|14
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|10
|Kurt Busch
|1
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|11
|Ryan Blaney
|12
|Team Penske
|12
|Martin Truex Jr.
|19
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|13
|Ryan Newman
|6
|Roush Fenway Racing
|14
|Tyler Reddick
|8
|Richard Childress Racing
|15
|Matt DiBenedetto
|21
|Wood Brothers Racing
|16
|Cole Custer
|41
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|17
|Jimmie Johnson
|48
|Hendrick Motorsports
|18
|Austin Dillon
|3
|Richard Childress Racing
|19
|William Byron
|24
|Hendrick Motorsports
|20
|Matt Kenseth
|42
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|21
|Michael McDowell
|34
|Front Row Motorsports
|22
|Chris Buescher
|17
|Roush Fenway Racing
|23
|Erik Jones
|20
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|24
|Bubba Wallace
|43
|Richard Petty Motorsports
|25
|Quin Houff
|00
|StarCom Racing
|26
|JJ Yeley
|27
|Rick Ware Racing
|27
|Brennan Poole
|15
|Premium Motorsports
|28
|James Davison
|51
|Petty Ware Raicng
|29
|Christopher Bell
|95
|Leavine Family Racing
|30
|Reed Sorenson
|74
|Spire Motorsports
|31
|John Hunter Nemechek
|38
|Front Row Motorsports
|32
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|47
|JTG Daugherty Racing
|33
|Garrett Smithley
|53
|Rick Ware Racing
|34
|Ty Dillon
|13
|Germain Racing
|35
|Ryan Preece
|37
|JTG Daugherty Racing
|36
|Corey LaJoie
|32
|Go Fas Racing
|37
|Daniel Suarez
|96
|Gaunt Brothers Racing
|38
|Timmy Hill
|66
|Motorsports Business Management
|39
|Joey Gase
|7
|Tommy Baldwin Racing