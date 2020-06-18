Starting lineup for Saturday’s Xfinity race at Talladega

Justin Haley will lead the field to the green flag in Saturday’s Xfinity race at Talladega Superspeedway after a random draw.

Haley will be joined on the front row by Michael Annett.

Ryan Sieg will start third and be followed by Chase Briscoe and Noah Gragson. Briscoe has won the most series races with three. He claimed the victory last Sunday at Miami.

The starting lineup was determined through a random draw of the following groups:

Positions 1-12: The first 12 NXS Teams based on the Adverse Conditions Line Up Eligibility will be assigned starting positions 1st – 12th using a random draw.

Positions 13-24: The next 12 NXS Teams based on the Adverse Conditions Line Up eligibility will be assigned starting positions 12th- 24th using a random draw.

Starting positions 25-36: The next 12 NXS Teams based on the Adverse Conditions Line Up eligibility will be assigned starting positions 25th -36th using a random draw.

Any vehicles that are eligible for the Event in position 37th – 40th will be assigned starting positions based on their order of eligibility.

NASCAR Xfinity Series at Talladega

Race Time: 5:30 p.m. ET Saturday

Track: Talladega Superspeedway; Talladega, Alabama (2.66-mile speedway)

Length: 113 laps, 300.58 miles

Stages: Stage 1 ends on Lap 25. Stage 2 ends on Lap 50.

TV coverage: FS1

Radio: Motor Racing Network (also SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Streaming: Fox Sports app (subscription required); mrn.com and SiriusXM for audio (subscription required)

Next Cup race: Sunday at Talladega (188 laps, 500 miles), 3 p.m. ET on Fox

Next Truck Series race: June 27 at Pocono (60 laps, 150 miles), 12:30 p.m. ET on FS1

