Starting lineup for NASCAR All-Star Race, All-Star Open
The starting lineup for Wednesday night’s NASCAR All-Star Race at Bristol Motor Speedway (8:30 p.m. ET, FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio) has been set.
Martin Truex Jr. will start from the pole position in the No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota, flanked on the front row by Alex Bowman in the No. 88 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet.
The starting lineup for the All-Star Open (7 p.m. ET, FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio) has also been established, where Michael McDowell will start on the pole for the three-segment preliminary event, alongside Aric Almirola.
The lineup for the race was determined by a random draw, with results airing on FS1’s “Race Hub.”
See below for the full starting lineups:
NASCAR ALL-STAR RACE
Starting spot
Driver
Car #
Team
1
Martin Truex Jr.
19
Joe Gibbs Racing
2
Alex Bowman
88
Hendrick Motorsports
3
Ryan Blaney
12
Team Penske
4
Justin Haley
77
Spire Motorsports
5
4
Stewart-Haas Racing
6
42
Chip Ganassi Racing
7
1
Chip Ganassi Racing
8
Cole Custer
41
Stewart-Haas Racing
9
2
Team Penske
10
18
Joe Gibbs Racing
11
Ryan Newman
6
Roush Fenway Racing
12
22
Team Penske
13
Chase Elliott
9
Hendrick Motorsports
14
48
Hendrick Motorsports
15
11
Joe Gibbs Racing
16
Erik Jones
20
Joe Gibbs Racing
17
Winner of Open Stage 1
18
Winner of Open Stage 2
19
Winner of Open Stage 3
20
Fan Vote winner
NASCAR ALL-STAR OPEN
Starting spot
Driver
Car #
Team
1
Michael McDowell
34
Front Row Motorsports
2
Aric Almirola
10
Stewart-Haas Racing
3
Christopher Bell
95
Leavine Family Racing
4
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
47
JTG Daugherty Racing
5
Tyler Reddick
8
Richard Childress Racing
6
Bubba Wallace
43
Richard Petty Motorsports
7
William Byron
24
Hendrick Motorsports
8
Chris Buescher
17
Roush Fenway Racing
9
14
Stewart-Haas Racing
10
Matt DiBenedetto
21
Wood Brothers Racing
11
3
Richard Childress Racing
12
Ryan Preece
37
JTG Daugherty Racing
13
JJ Yeley
27
Rick Ware Racing
14
Garrett Smithley
53
Rick Ware Racing
15
Brennan Poole
15
Premium Motorsports
16
Quin Houff
00
StarCom Racing
17
Timmy Hill *
66
Motorsports Business Management
18
Joey Gase
51
Petty Ware Racing
19
Daniel Suarez
96
Gaunt Brothers Racing
20
John Hunter Nemechek
38
Front Row Motorsports
21
Ty Dillon
13
Germain Racing
22
Corey LaJoie
32
Go Fas Racing
(* — withdrawn from event)