Starting lineup for NASCAR All-Star Race, All-Star Open

The starting lineup for Wednesday night’s NASCAR All-Star Race at Bristol Motor Speedway (8:30 p.m. ET, FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio) has been set.

Martin Truex Jr. will start from the pole position in the No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota, flanked on the front row by Alex Bowman in the No. 88 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet.

The starting lineup for the All-Star Open (7 p.m. ET, FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio) has also been established, where Michael McDowell will start on the pole for the three-segment preliminary event, alongside Aric Almirola.

The lineup for the race was determined by a random draw, with results airing on FS1’s “Race Hub.”

See below for the full starting lineups:

NASCAR ALL-STAR RACE

Starting spot

Driver

Car #

Team

1

Martin Truex Jr.

19

Joe Gibbs Racing

2

Alex Bowman

88

Hendrick Motorsports

3

Ryan Blaney

12

Team Penske

4

Justin Haley

77

Spire Motorsports

5

Kevin Harvick

4

Stewart-Haas Racing

6

Matt Kenseth

42

Chip Ganassi Racing

7

Kurt Busch

1

Chip Ganassi Racing

8

Cole Custer

41

Stewart-Haas Racing

9

Brad Keselowski

2

Team Penske

10

Kyle Busch

18

Joe Gibbs Racing

11

Ryan Newman

6

Roush Fenway Racing

12

Joey Logano

22

Team Penske

13

Chase Elliott

9

Hendrick Motorsports

14

Jimmie Johnson

48

Hendrick Motorsports

15

Denny Hamlin

11

Joe Gibbs Racing

16

Erik Jones

20

Joe Gibbs Racing

17

Winner of Open Stage 1

18

Winner of Open Stage 2

19

Winner of Open Stage 3

20

Fan Vote winner

NASCAR ALL-STAR OPEN

Starting spot

Driver

Car #

Team

1

Michael McDowell

34

Front Row Motorsports

2

Aric Almirola

10

Stewart-Haas Racing

3

Christopher Bell

95

Leavine Family Racing

4

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

47

JTG Daugherty Racing

5

Tyler Reddick

8

Richard Childress Racing

6

Bubba Wallace

43

Richard Petty Motorsports

7

William Byron

24

Hendrick Motorsports

8

Chris Buescher

17

Roush Fenway Racing

9

Clint Bowyer

14

Stewart-Haas Racing

10

Matt DiBenedetto

21

Wood Brothers Racing

11

Austin Dillon

3

Richard Childress Racing

12

Ryan Preece

37

JTG Daugherty Racing

13

JJ Yeley

27

Rick Ware Racing

14

Garrett Smithley

53

Rick Ware Racing

15

Brennan Poole

15

Premium Motorsports

16

Quin Houff

00

StarCom Racing

17

Timmy Hill *

66

Motorsports Business Management

18

Joey Gase

51

Petty Ware Racing

19

Daniel Suarez

96

Gaunt Brothers Racing

20

John Hunter Nemechek

38

Front Row Motorsports

21

Ty Dillon

13

Germain Racing

22

Corey LaJoie

32

Go Fas Racing

(* — withdrawn from event)

