Starting lineup for NASCAR All-Star Race, All-Star Open

The starting lineup for Wednesday night’s NASCAR All-Star Race at Bristol Motor Speedway (8:30 p.m. ET, FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio) has been set.

Martin Truex Jr. will start from the pole position in the No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota, flanked on the front row by Alex Bowman in the No. 88 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet.

The starting lineup for the All-Star Open (7 p.m. ET, FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio) has also been established, where Michael McDowell will start on the pole for the three-segment preliminary event, alongside Aric Almirola.

The lineup for the race was determined by a random draw, with results airing on FS1’s “Race Hub.”

See below for the full starting lineups:

NASCAR ALL-STAR RACE

Starting spot Driver Car # Team 1 Martin Truex Jr. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing 2 Alex Bowman 88 Hendrick Motorsports 3 Ryan Blaney 12 Team Penske 4 Justin Haley 77 Spire Motorsports 5 Kevin Harvick 4 Stewart-Haas Racing 6 Matt Kenseth 42 Chip Ganassi Racing 7 Kurt Busch 1 Chip Ganassi Racing 8 Cole Custer 41 Stewart-Haas Racing 9 Brad Keselowski 2 Team Penske 10 Kyle Busch 18 Joe Gibbs Racing 11 Ryan Newman 6 Roush Fenway Racing 12 Joey Logano 22 Team Penske 13 Chase Elliott 9 Hendrick Motorsports 14 Jimmie Johnson 48 Hendrick Motorsports 15 Denny Hamlin 11 Joe Gibbs Racing 16 Erik Jones 20 Joe Gibbs Racing 17 Winner of Open Stage 1 18 Winner of Open Stage 2 19 Winner of Open Stage 3 20 Fan Vote winner

NASCAR ALL-STAR OPEN

Starting spot Driver Car # Team 1 Michael McDowell 34 Front Row Motorsports 2 Aric Almirola 10 Stewart-Haas Racing 3 Christopher Bell 95 Leavine Family Racing 4 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 47 JTG Daugherty Racing 5 Tyler Reddick 8 Richard Childress Racing 6 Bubba Wallace 43 Richard Petty Motorsports 7 William Byron 24 Hendrick Motorsports 8 Chris Buescher 17 Roush Fenway Racing 9 Clint Bowyer 14 Stewart-Haas Racing 10 Matt DiBenedetto 21 Wood Brothers Racing 11 Austin Dillon 3 Richard Childress Racing 12 Ryan Preece 37 JTG Daugherty Racing 13 JJ Yeley 27 Rick Ware Racing 14 Garrett Smithley 53 Rick Ware Racing 15 Brennan Poole 15 Premium Motorsports 16 Quin Houff 00 StarCom Racing 17 Timmy Hill * 66 Motorsports Business Management 18 Joey Gase 51 Petty Ware Racing 19 Daniel Suarez 96 Gaunt Brothers Racing 20 John Hunter Nemechek 38 Front Row Motorsports 21 Ty Dillon 13 Germain Racing 22 Corey LaJoie 32 Go Fas Racing

(* — withdrawn from event)