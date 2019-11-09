Starting lineup for Cup Series playoff race at ISM Raceway

Playoff contender Kyle Busch and Joey Logano will start on the front row Sunday at ISM Raceway as they look to cement their place in next week’s Cup championship race.

Kevin Harvick and Martin Truex Jr. are already locked into the Miami championship race. Two spots remain.

Busch and Logano enter Sunday’s race above the cutline, while Denny Hamlin (-20), Kyle Larson (-23), Ryan Blaney (-23) and Chase Elliott (-78) hope they can overtake Busch and/or Logano to put themselves into the Miami mix.

Of the six drivers still seeking a spot at Miami, a win would be great and clinch their position. But only Elliott is in a must-win situation; the other five drivers all have the potential of pointing their way into the title race.

Sunday’s race will be televised on NBC at 2:30 p.m. ET.

