Kevin Harvick will start first in Sunday’s Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway (3:30 p.m. ET on Fox) after he claimed his 26th career pole Friday.

Denny Hamlin will join him on the front row.

The top five is completed by Kyle Busch, Austin Dillon and Daniel Hemric.

It is Hemric’s first top five and top 10 starting spot in five career starts.

David Ragan will start sixth.

