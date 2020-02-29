Starting lineup for Cup Series’ Auto Club 400

Clint Bowyer and Jimmie Johnson will start on the front row of Sunday’s Cup Series race at Auto Club Speedway (3:30 p.m. ET on Fox.

With Bowyer on the pole, Johnson will start second in his final career start at his home track, the place where he claimed his first Cup win in 2002.

The top five is completed by Alex Bowman, Kurt Busch and Kevin Harvick.

Martin Truex Jr. will start from the rear after his car failed pre-qualifying inspection three times.

