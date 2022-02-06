Kyle Busch will lead the starting lineup to the green flag in the Clash at the Los Angeles Coliseum, the first time the preseason NASCAR exhibition race will be held on the temporary 0.25-mile track.

Busch will be followed in the next two rows by the winners of the other heat races Sunday: Tyler Reddick, Justin Haley and Joey Logano.

The 23-car main event was set by four 25-lap heats and two 50-lap qualifying races. The final Last Chance Qualifier was chaotic with seven yellow flags and initial winner Ty Dillon disqualified from the checkered flag for jumping the final restart.

Click here for the starting lineup by row l Click here by car

Several well-known Cup Series drivers failed to advance to the main event, including Kurt Busch and Brad Keselowski. Both former series champions were eliminated in their debuts with new Cup teams for the 2022 season. Alex Bowman, Austin Cindric, Ross Chastain and Aric Almirola were among drivers who also were knocked out.

Here is the starting lineups for the Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum, which will begin at 6:30 p.m. on Fox:

Failed to advance to the main event: Ross Chastain, Austin Cindric, Brad Keselowski, Corey LaJoie, Aric Almirola, Chris Buescher, Todd Gilliland, Ty Dillon, Kurt Busch, Alex Bowman, Cody Ware, Landon Cassill, BJ McLeod.

Starting lineup for the Clash at the Coliseum originally appeared on NBCSports.com