Starting lineup for the Bank of America 500

CHARLOTTE, North Carolina — Denny Hamlin and Matt Kenseth will lead the field to green for Sunday’s Bank of America 500 at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Completing the top five are Kevin Harvick, Kyle Busch and Clint Bowyer.

Here’s where the remaining 12 playoff drivers will start the race.

Denny Hamlin – pole

Matt Kenseth – second

Kevin Harvick – third

Kyle Busch – fourth

Brad Keselowski – sixth

Chase Elliott – seventh

Kyle Larson – 10th

Ryan Blaney – 15th

Martin Truex Jr. – 17th

Jamie McMurray – 18th

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. – 22nd

Jimmie Johnson – 25th

