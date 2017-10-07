Starting lineup for the Bank of America 500
CHARLOTTE, North Carolina — Denny Hamlin and Matt Kenseth will lead the field to green for Sunday’s Bank of America 500 at Charlotte Motor Speedway.
Completing the top five are Kevin Harvick, Kyle Busch and Clint Bowyer.
Here’s where the remaining 12 playoff drivers will start the race.
Denny Hamlin – pole
Matt Kenseth – second
Kevin Harvick – third
Kyle Busch – fourth
Brad Keselowski – sixth
Chase Elliott – seventh
Kyle Larson – 10th
Ryan Blaney – 15th
Martin Truex Jr. – 17th
Jamie McMurray – 18th
Ricky Stenhouse Jr. – 22nd
Jimmie Johnson – 25th