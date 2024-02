DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — The 40-car Daytona 500 field is set.

Joey Logano will start on the pole for Sunday's race. Michael McDowell will join him on the front row.

Tyler Reddick and Christopher Bell, who each won their qualifying races Thursday night, will start in the second row.

Jimmie Johnson and Kaz Grala each raced their way in during Thursday night's qualifying races.