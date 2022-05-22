Starting lineup for the 106th Indy 500
INDIANAPOLIS — Scott Dixon will lead the Indy 500 starting lineup for the fifth time in his storied career, qualifying on the pole position of the race’s 106th edition.
Alex Palou and Rinus VeeKay also comprised the fastest front row (average speed of 233.643 mph) in Indy 500 history for the May 29 race (11 a.m. ET, NBC), breaking a mark (233.233) that had stood since 1996.
Dixon, who ranks second all time behind Rick Mears’ record six Indy 500 poles, will start first in the Indy 500 for the second consecutive season as Chip Ganassi Racing placed all five of its Dallara-Hondas in Sunday’s Fast 12 pole shootout.
Dixon set the fastest pole speed in Indy 500 history and the second-fastest qualifying speed in Indy 500 history behind Arie Luyendyk’s 236.896 mph in 1996.
Marcus Ericsson (fifth at 232.764) and Tony Kanaan (sixth at 232.372) joined Dixon and Palou in the Fast Six for Ganassi.
Jimmie Johnson, who is in his first full IndyCar Series for Ganassi, qualified 12th at 231.264 for his Indy 500 debut,
Other notables:
–Formula One veteran Romain Grosjean, also an Indy 500 rookie, qualified ninth as the top Andretti Autosport driver.
–Defending Indy 500 winner Helio Castroneves, who will attempt to win a record fifth Indy 500, will start 27th.
–Takuma Sato, who is trying to become the first driver to win three Indy 500s with three teams, qualified 10th.
Indy 500 starting lineup by row for the May 29 race (11 a.m. ET NBC):
ROW 1
1. (9) Scott Dixon, Honda, 234.046
2. (10) Alex Palou, Honda, 233.499
3. (21) Rinus VeeKay, Chevrolet, 233.385
ROW 2
4. (33) Ed Carpenter, Chevrolet, 233.080
5. (8) Marcus Ericsson, 232.764
6. (1) Tony Kanaan, Honda, 232.372
ROW 3
7. (5) Pato O’Ward, Chevrolet, 232.705
8. (7) Felix Rosenqvist, Chevrolet, 232.182
9. (28) Romain Grosjean, Honda, 231.999
ROW 4
10. (51) Takuma Sato, Honda, 231.670
11. (12) Will Power, Chevrolet, 231.534
12. (48) Jimmie Johnson, Honda, 231.264
ROW 5
13. (18) David Malukas, Honda, 231.607
14. (2) Josef Newgarden, Chevrolet, 231.580
15. (23) Santino Ferrucci, Chevrolet, 231.508
ROW 6
16. (60) Simon Pagenaud, Honda, 231.275
17. (11) JR Hildebrand, Chevrolet, 231.112
18. (20) Conor Daly, Chevrolet, 230.999
ROW 7
19. (77) Callum Ilott, Chevrolet, 230.961
20. (27) Alexander Rossi, Honda, 230.812
21. (15) Graham Rahal, Honda, 230.766
ROW 8
22. (24) Sage Karam, Chevrolet, 230.464
23. (98) Marco Andretti, Honda, 230.345
24. (29) Devlin DeFrancesco, Honda, 230.326
ROW 9
25. (26) Colton Herta, Honda, 230.235
26. (3) Scott McLaughlin, Chevrolet, 230.154
27. (06) Helio Castroneves, Honda, 229.630
ROW 10
28. (14) Kyle Kirkwood, Chevrolet, 229.406
29. (4) Dalton Kellett, Chevrolet, 228.916
30. (6) Juan Pablo Montoya, Chevrolet, 228.622
ROW 11
31. (30) Christian Lundgaard, Honda, 227.053
32. (45) Jack Harvey, Honda, 226.851
33. (25) Stefan Wilson, Chevrolet, no speed
