Starting linebackers Sione Takitaki and Anthony Walker Jr. healthy to begin camp

Both Sione Takitaki and Anthony Walker were playing some of the best football of their careers with the Cleveland Browns before injury cut their seasons short. Walker is touted around the league as a great leader and he was missed on the field as well after getting injured against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Sione Takitaki got moved around a bit due to injury but started to come into his own with the Cleveland Browns and could’ve earned an extension had he not been hurt. Both were optimistic they could be ready for the season but I’m not sure many thought they would be ready for the start of training camp.

Neither player found themselves on an injured list and was able to participate in the walkthrough to start camp. The team didn’t add much to the linebacker so their health and play will be critical for the Browns’ defense. The season is still a long way away but this is a pleasant surprise as the team gets to work.

Good sign that both LBs Anthony Walker (5) (quad) and Sione Takitaki (44) (ACL) are on the field and practicing.( in the background in white) pic.twitter.com/DGHrQ3cHti — Fred Greetham (@FredGreetham9) July 22, 2023

Story originally appeared on Browns Wire