Starting guards D.J. Fluker, J.R. Sweezy not practicing for Seahawks

Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll isn’t a fan of sitting players for any game, but he may not have a choice when it comes to starting guards D.J. Fluker and J.R. Sweezy for Sunday’s regular season finale against the Arizona Cardinals.

Fluker and Sweezy have both missed the first two practices of the week for the Seahawks due to injuries.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Sweezy injured his foot in the second quarter of Sunday night’s win over the Kansas City Chiefs.

“He’s pretty sore and that’s a day-to-day thing,” Carroll said on Wednesday. “He needs some more information to know exactly what to expect.”

The injury to Sweezy forced Fluker back in the lineup on an emergency basis. Fluker is also considered day-to-day this week.

With both players ailing, the Seahawks could easily look to rest the tandem in preparation for their first playoff game next week.

Ethan Pocic started at right guard in place of Fluker last week before moving to left guard when Sweezy was injured. If both Fluker and Sweezy are inactive, the Seahawks would likely need to make an addition from their practice squad to provide enough depth at guard to get through the game against the Cardinals. George Fant and Elijah Nkansah are tackles while Joey Hunt is primarily a center.