Starting guard Tyrese Maxey to return to Sixers in matchup with Hornets

The Philadelphia 76ers will get a little healthier on Wednesday in a rematch with the Charlotte Hornets to wrap up their 4-game road trip. They will be looking to end this trip on a 3-game winning streak before returning home on Thursday to host the Utah Jazz.

In order to complete that task, they will have their starting point guard return to the rotation. Tyrese Maxey will be back on the floor after missing Monday’s game due to a non-COVID illness. Philadelphia was able to get some good production out of Shake Milton on Monday in place of Maxey, but they will need their second-year point guard back out on the floor in order to build chemistry.

Tyrese Maxey is available tonight #Sixers — Ky Carlin (@Ky_Carlin) December 8, 2021

Maxey is averaging 17.2 points and 4.9 assists while shooting 46.5% from the floor and 36.1% from deep in 23 games. He missed his first game of the season on Monday with the flu, but now he is back and he will look to get the Sixers back on the floor.

