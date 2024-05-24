STARTING GRID | 108th Running of the Indianapolis 500

INDIANAPOLIS — The field is set for the 108th Running of the Indianapolis 500.

Scott McLaughlin captured the pole with a record-setting run, averaging 234.220 mph. It bested Alex Palou’s 2023 pole run, which set the previous record at 234.217 mph.

McLaughlin and Team Penske swept the front row, with teammates Will Power (233.917 mph) and Josef Newgarden (233.808 mph) starting second and third, respectively.

This year’s race includes six rookies: Kyle Larson (starting fifth), Marcus Armstrong (16th), Kyffin Simpson (18th), Christian Rasmussen (24th), Tom Blomqvist (25th) and Linus Lundqvist (27th).

Larson is attempting to run “The Double” this year, racing in the Indy 500 and NASCAR’s Coca-Cola 600 on the same day.

The 2024 field includes eight former Indianapolis 500 winners: Helio Castroneves (2001, 2002, 2009, 2021), Scott Dixon (2008), Ryan Hunter-Reay (2014), Alexander Rossi (2016), Takuma Sato (2017, 2020), Will Power (2018), Marcus Ericsson (2022) and Josef Newgarden (2023).

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.