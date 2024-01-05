Starting Georgia football OL announces 2024 return

Georgia Bulldogs starting offensive guard Tate Ratledge has announced that he plans to return to Athens for the 2024 season. Ratledge has started 27 games over the last two games for Georgia. His return brings continuity to the Georgia offensive front.

Tate Ratledge was named as a coaches All-SEC First Team selection and as an AP All-American for his efforts in 2023. Ratledge will return for a fifth season in Athens. He is projected to be Georgia’s top offensive lineman in 2024. The 6-foot-6, 310-pound offensive lineman was likely to be an NFL draft selection, but instead he is opting to try to win another national championship at Georgia.

Ratledge joins defensive tackle Nazir Stackhouse in announcing their return to Georgia on Jan. 5. Georgia Bulldog fans are hyped up after Tate Ratledge announced his return!

Ratledge announces his return

Georgia is reloading for 2024

UGA is returning some serious talent

Have a feeling it is about to be a big day for the Georgia Bulldogs heading into 2024 season.. #Dominoes — Rusty Mansell (@RustyMansell_) January 5, 2024

Another potential player that could return

Brinson should be next — Radi Nabulsi (@RadiNabulsi) January 5, 2024

UGA is returning quite a few veteran players

Cannot overemphasize the importance of Carson Beck, Tate Ratledge, Nazir Stackhouse, and Smael Mondon coming back for Georgia. — UGA Savage Pads (@savagepads) January 5, 2024

Tate Ratledge's great block vs. Tennessee

Amarius Mims and Tate Ratledge put the Tennessee defender in a blender. HE GOT HIS ROCK TOPPED😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/WyGxDXvVJC — 🚫 LEE Ring (@HBTFD1) November 19, 2023

UGA will need Ratledge's experience

Georgia gets its starter back at RG Thought Ratledge was playing his best football at the end of the year. A lot of explosive zone runs came through his gaps up front. If he comes into 2024 playing the same way it will be a big help to UGA as it navigates some early season tests https://t.co/hj81kJ81Y6 — Graham Coffey (@GrahamCoffeyDC) January 5, 2024

The Dawgs’ schedule in 2024 features games at Alabama and at Texas.

Ratledge has a lot of experience playing on the road in loud stadiums.

