Starting Georgia football OL announces 2024 return
Georgia Bulldogs starting offensive guard Tate Ratledge has announced that he plans to return to Athens for the 2024 season. Ratledge has started 27 games over the last two games for Georgia. His return brings continuity to the Georgia offensive front.
Tate Ratledge was named as a coaches All-SEC First Team selection and as an AP All-American for his efforts in 2023. Ratledge will return for a fifth season in Athens. He is projected to be Georgia’s top offensive lineman in 2024. The 6-foot-6, 310-pound offensive lineman was likely to be an NFL draft selection, but instead he is opting to try to win another national championship at Georgia.
Ratledge joins defensive tackle Nazir Stackhouse in announcing their return to Georgia on Jan. 5. Georgia Bulldog fans are hyped up after Tate Ratledge announced his return!
Ratledge announces his return
#GoDawgs pic.twitter.com/7dRhU6K2sC
— Tate Ratledge (@tateratledge22) January 5, 2024
Georgia is reloading for 2024
Aye…………Reloading still 🐶🤫 #GoDawgs
— David Cooper (@1CoachCoop) January 4, 2024
UGA is returning some serious talent
Have a feeling it is about to be a big day for the Georgia Bulldogs heading into 2024 season.. #Dominoes
— Rusty Mansell (@RustyMansell_) January 5, 2024
Another potential player that could return
Brinson should be next
— Radi Nabulsi (@RadiNabulsi) January 5, 2024
UGA is returning quite a few veteran players
Cannot overemphasize the importance of Carson Beck, Tate Ratledge, Nazir Stackhouse, and Smael Mondon coming back for Georgia.
— UGA Savage Pads (@savagepads) January 5, 2024
Tate Ratledge's great block vs. Tennessee
Amarius Mims and Tate Ratledge put the Tennessee defender in a blender. HE GOT HIS ROCK TOPPED😮💨 pic.twitter.com/WyGxDXvVJC
— 🚫 LEE Ring (@HBTFD1) November 19, 2023
UGA will need Ratledge's experience
Georgia gets its starter back at RG
Thought Ratledge was playing his best football at the end of the year. A lot of explosive zone runs came through his gaps up front. If he comes into 2024 playing the same way it will be a big help to UGA as it navigates some early season tests https://t.co/hj81kJ81Y6
— Graham Coffey (@GrahamCoffeyDC) January 5, 2024
The Dawgs’ schedule in 2024 features games at Alabama and at Texas.
Ratledge has a lot of experience playing on the road in loud stadiums.