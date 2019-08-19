Starting Five: Oregon's increased profile, Notre Dame gets one early

Ain0n0385brztbyhjmuw

After the late additions of five-star N'Faly Dante and four-star Addison Patterson, Oregon's profile is as strong as it has ever been. Notre Dame gets an early pledge from 2021, a look at Eugene Brown and more in this week's edition of Eric Bossi's Starting Five.



1. OREGON'S PROFILE AT AN ALL-TIME HIGH

What a week it was for Oregon as Dana Altman and his staff closed out their 2019 recruiting by adding five-star big man N'Faly Dante and four-star wing Addison Patterson and getting them both to reclassify from the class of 2020.

Just a week ago, the Ducks class ranked No. 17 overall in 2019, now they've flown all the way up to No. 3 overall and that's after landing 2018's No. 4 ranked class. Eugene has become a hot spot for talent and it doesn't appear to be slowing down any time soon.



The bottom line here is that the Ducks' profile on the recruiting trail has never been higher and it's time to consider them one of the country's hottest destinations and a threat in the recruitment of any player.

Class of 2020 five-star Scottie Barnes is probably the biggest name player to keep an eye on from the current senior class but I wouldn't bet against them landing another big class.

2. NOTRE DAME GETS ONE EARLY

Mike Brey and Notre Dame don't yet have a commitment from the class of 2020 -- and that's after taking no commitments in 2019 -- but they are on the board for the class of 2021.

Local wing JR Konieczny committed to the Irish on Sunday and he's a nice start to their efforts in what is looking like a strong 2021 class in Indiana.

A potential Rivals150 member when we update our rankings in September, Konieczny impressed me during July with his combination of size and ability to stretch defenses with his jump shooting. He gets the ball of quick, he is skilled and looking at him, he's still got a ways to go in terms of filling out, so I wouldn't be surprised to see him grow a bit more before he makes his way to campus.



3. EUGENE BROWN COULD END UP A STEAL

