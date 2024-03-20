Starting five: NCAA tournament edition

Mar. 20—N-G sports staff writer Joe Vozzelli looks at some potential double-digit seeds that could reach the second week of March Madness, how the Big Ten might fare in the Big Dance and which mascots are his favorites:

Five Illini NCAA tournament records to know ...

Luther Head and Roger Powell (10 career wins). Two of the starters on the 2004-05 national runner-up Illinois team show the way as the most successful players in terms of all-time wins as Illini. The longest-tenured current Illinois player Coleman Hawkins has been a part of two NCAA tournament wins. If Hawkins and Illinois cut down the nets as national champions in Phoenix, the Illini forward would be tied for fifth in career tournament victories at eight with Warren Carter, Rich McBride, Deron Williams and Nick Smith.

Deron Williams (31 points). That's the single-game NCAA tournament scoring mark with the former Illini guard doing so in a 92-68 second-round win against Cincinnati on March 21, 2004 in Columbus, Ohio.

Nick Anderson (102 points). The Flyin' Illini standout scored a single-NCAA tournament record 102 points in five games in 1989, as the Chicago Simeon product helped Illinois reach the Final Four in Seattle, where the Illini lost 83-81 to Michigan in the national semifinal.

Kiwane Garris (17 free-throw attempts). The Illini guard shot a record 17 free throws (made 16 of them, also a single-game record) in a 90-77 win against Southern California in first-round game on March 14, 1997 in Charlotte, N.C. Terrence Shannon Jr. went 10 of 13 at the free-throw line in last season's first-round NCAA loss to Arkansas.

James Augustine (102 career rebounds). The Lincoln-Way Central graduate and second-round NBA draft pick of the Orlando Magic in 2006 amassed that total in 13 NCAA tournament games. Augustine is well ahead of second place Brian Cook (74, 11 games) and a third-place tie between Roger Powell (58, 13 games) and Efrem Winters (58, nine games).

Five Big Ten teams to watch ...

Michigan State

Doubting a Tom Izzo-coach team is usually a mistake in March Madness with the Spartans a No. 9 seed. Not only does Izzo have 16 tournament wins as a lower seed but he's also taken a team seeded fifth or worse to the Sweet 16 six times. Both are NCAA tournament records.

Nebraska

Keisei Tominaga might single-handedly take the nation by storm. Or the Cornhuskers could get bounced in the first round by Texas A&M. One thing is for certain: Nebraska has never won an NCAA tournament game.

Northwestern

Boo Buie scored 29 points in the Wildcats' second-round loss to Wisconsin in the Big Ten tournament. With an injury to big man Matthew Nicholson (foot), more pressure is on Buie's shoulders as Chris Collins and Co. look to knock out last March's Cinderella team with Florida Atlantic coming off a Final Four trip.

Purdue

Is this the year the Boilermakers finally end their NCAA tournament misery? You know what happened the previous time a No. 1 seed lost to a No. 16 seed: Virginia lost to UMBC and then the Cavaliers won the national title 13 months later. Following the same script will take the supporting cast around Zach Edey (Braden Smith, that's you) playing like it did in the regular season.

Wisconsin

Was the Badgers' run in Minneapolis just false hope or an actual sign their February struggles are completely behind them? Chucky Hepburn and AJ Storr give Greg Gard the kind of guard play that can win games in March. The draw sets up nicely for Wisconsin with James Madison in the first round and an inconsistent Duke team a likely second-round opponent if Wisconsin can avoid the 5-12 pitfall.

Five double-digit seeds to pay attention to ...

Drake (No. 10 seed, East). Looking for a double-digit seed to get to the second weekend of the Big Dance? The Bulldogs might be your team. A potential second-round intrastate matchup with No. 2 seed Iowa State could be an interesting one for Tucker DeVries and Co.

North Carolina State (11 seed, South). Do the Wolfpack have anything left in tank? It took five wins in five days just for Kevin Keatts' team to make the field of 68 as ACC tournament champions. That DJ Horne and pals have to play on Thursday in a 6-11 matchup with Texas Tech in Pittsburgh isn't exactly ideal.

Grand Canyon (12 seed, West). Tyon Grant-Foster is a name you'll hear plenty about with the 6-foot-7 redshirt senior guard averaging 19.8 points for the Antelopes. It's quite the inspiring story with Grant-Foster having missed almost all of the 2021-22 season at DePaul after collapsing in a game with a heart issue.

Samford (13 seed, Midwest). The Southern Conference regular season and conference tournament champions are no joke. The Bulldogs don't just rank in the top 10 nationally in scoring (five games of 100 or more points this season) but also top 10 in three-point shooting percentage and steals. First-round opponent Kansas should be on upset alert on Thursday night.

Long Beach State (15 seed, West). Saint Peter's got to the Elite Eight in 2022 as a No. 15 seed. So why not the Beach? Seriously, that nickname needs some work. But Long Beach State might be the most interesting story after a shocking run to the Big West tournament title following a 18-14 regular season that saw the Beach finish .500 in conference play (10-10).

Five TV announcers to enjoy ...

Bill Raftery. There's no one better. Argue all you want. The "there's nothing cheesy about this Chucky" in referencing Wisconsin's Chucky Hepburn before the Big Ten title game against Illinois on Sunday was pure gold.

Ian Eagle. His catch phrases are great. Like "that's a man's jam." Or "do not go in there." He might not have the dulcet tones of Jim Nantz. But the Queens native is so good.

Kevin Harlan. Harlan had a great one-liner after confetti fell prematurely when Duquesne was getting ready to close out the Atlantic 10 tournament title on Sunday at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. "Somebody hit the wrong button," he quipped. Have to love the quick wit.

Brian Anderson. He's followed an unconventional path in sports broadcasting from behind to scenes as a technician to the on-air talent side. And he just so happens now to be one of the best play-by-play announcers in the field.

Five best mascots ...Big Red (Western Kentucky). What exactly is it supposed to be? The mystery alone makes it great. Only Gritty is a better mascot across all sports (Philadelphia native here).

Albert and Alberta Gator (Florida). It's decidedly more advantageous than getting up close and personal with the ones that inhabit the swamps of Florida. Just saying.

Cosmo the Cougar (BYU). Mostly because who doesn't like a mascot willing to do crazy stunts. Seriously, check some of them out on YouTube.

Bucky Badger (Wisconsin). Might not be popular in these parts. But points have to be given for, you know, actually resembling the real life thing.

The Duck (Oregon). No, not that other duck. Thanks, Aflac. Still Oregon's version — and its relationship with Disney's Donald Duck — are subject of contentious debate.