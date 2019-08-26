Starting Five: Most intriguing recruitments

Ww44be6qqy0vr4uuqtgf

Jon Lopez/Nike

This week in the Starting Five, a look at five of the most intriguing high level recruitments, like that of shooting guard Josh Christopher.

National Analyst Eric Bossi assesses the competition, looks at the fit and makes early predictions.



1. ZIAIRE WILLIAMS

Contenders: Arizona, Duke, North Carolina, Oregon, Stanford, UCLA and USC.



Analysis: One of the most skilled scorers in the country, Williams is looking more and more like a legitimate candidate to be a one-and-done prospect, so his stay in college isn't looking like it will be long. During the winter, it seemed to be cut and dry that Williams would end up at either Stanford or UNC but things have gotten much more complicated.



Early prediction: At the end of the summer I heard a lot of talk that Williams will be really tough to pull of the West Coast and not to sleep on Arizona. UNC still has a great chance and the Duke offer could change things. I'm still going give a slight edge to Stanford because of the early relationship it built, but it is in for a major fight.



2. JOSH CHRISTOPHER

Contenders: Arizona State, Kentucky, Michigan, Missouri and UCLA.



Analysis: Explosive, strong and tough, Christopher is one of the better one-on-one scorers in the senior class and he may be able to play both on and off the ball in college. His brother is a freshman at Arizona State and his cousin is the strength coach at Missouri. Christopher also shares a close friendship with UCLA's Shareef O'Neal. He'll do his visits throughout the year and doesn't appear to be in any hurry to make a decision.



Early prediction: My current futurecast is for Arizona State because of the chance to play with his brother. But, from everything I've been hearing lately, I may have to look into making a change to Kentucky.



