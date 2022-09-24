Who is starting on defense for Wisconsin at Ohio State?

Big Ten play is here for the 2022 Wisconsin Badgers, and there is no tougher test than their first one. On Saturday night, Wisconsin will line up against Ohio State in primetime from Columbus.

What will the Wisconsin defense look like on Saturday night? In terms of what needs to happen, the recipe is simple. Execution will be a lot harder. Wisconsin has to force C.J. Stroud to think about pressure while doing a good enough job in one-on-one battles in the secondary. This is arguably the best wide receivers room in the country, and a new-look Wisconsin secondary has to play their best football of the season.

Here is a look at the Week 4 defensive depth chart:

Starting Defensive End: Isaiah Mullens (RS SR) & Rodas Johnson (RS JR)

Backup Defensive End: James Thompson Jr. (RS SO) & Cade McDonald (RS SO)

Starting Nose Tackle: Keeanu Benton (SR)

Backup Nose Tackle: Gio Paez

Starting Outside Linebacker: Nick Herbig (JR) & C.J. Goetz (RS SR)

Backup Outside Linebacker: Kaden Johnson (RS SO) & Darryl Peterson (RS FR)

Starting Inside Linebacker: Jordan Turner (RS SO) & Maema Njongmeta (RS JR)

Backup Inside Linebacker: Tate Grass (RS JR) & Jake Chaney (SO)

Starting Cornerback: Jay Shaw (6-yr SR) & Alexander Smith (RS SR)

Backup Cornerback: Semar Melvin (RS JR) & Ricardo Hallman (RS FR)

Starting Nickel: Cedric Dort (6th-year SR)

Backup Nickle: Justin Clark (7th-year SR)

Starting Free Safety: Kaom'i Latu (RS JR)

Backup Free Safety: Preston Zachman (RS SO)

Starting Strong Safety: John Torchio (RS SR)

Backup Strong Safety: Titus Toler

Welcome to the Family, Titus Toler • 4-Star Safety

• Big time hitter

• 6’1, 190 lbs, 4.50 40-yard dash

