Starting Cowboys safety Jayron Kearse suffers pregame injury

Cameron Burnett
Coming into Week 14, the Cowboys secondary was running thin, but mainly at cornerback. With Jourdan Lewis and Anthony Brown out for the season, Kelvin Joseph is thrust into the role of boundary corner. Things got worse before the matchup with Houston when safety Jayron Kearse was helped to the locker room due to an injury suffered in warmups.

The inactives were already decided and there isn’t enough time to get Markquese Bell ready to be backup due to Kearse’s potential absence, so Dallas may only have three safeties against the Texans. Following a trip to the locker room, Kearse returned to the field and was working with trainers in the end zone.

Kearse’s status for the game is still an uncertainty and if he’s unable to go, the committe of Donovan Wilson, Malik Hooker and Israel Mukuamu will control the safety snaps in his place.

