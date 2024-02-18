Starting 5: Super Bowl wagers reach 1 million in Kentucky; Butler basketball star commits
More than 200,000 Kentuckians placed 1 million wagers on the 2024 Super Bowl between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers, according to data from the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission.
The bets were placed on mobile phones and retail wagering, and the total amount wagered was estimated to be more than $17 million, per a report from BetKentucky.com.
Around the city: Louisville City FC signs former Gatorade Kentucky Soccer Player of the Year
Jansen Wilson, the 2017-18 Gatorade Kentucky Soccer Player of the Year who led Elizabethtown to its second consecutive state title in 2018, signed with Louisville City FC, the club announced Friday.
Wilson played three seasons at Kentucky, where he recorded four goals and two assists in 41 appearances. He then played two seasons at Belmont, where he tallied six goals and 11 assists in 36 appearances.
Around the state: Kentucky tennis player, former St. Xavier High School standout earns SEC honors
Kentucky freshman tennis player Eli Stephenson, who played for St. Xavier, earned SEC Freshman of the Week honors after defeating Harvard's Masato Perera and Duke's Alexander Visser in singles to improve to 6-0. He also earned a doubles victory with Jaden Weekes.
High school recruiting: Butler basketball star commits to Jacksonville
Mariah Knight, a senior forward at Butler, committed to play basketball for Jacksonville. Knight is averaging a team-high 15.4 points per game and is second in rebounding (7.5 per game). Jacksonville is a Division I program in the ASUN Conference, which has Bellarmine as a member.
#Committed pic.twitter.com/tqYRTkLe47
— Mariah Knight (@Knight05Mariah) February 14, 2024
More: Louisville-area high school basketball district tournament schedules set for boys, girls
Mark your calendars
Bellarmine men's basketball is scheduled to host Central Arkansas at 6:30 p.m. Thursday and North Alabama at 4 p.m. Saturday.
Bellarmine women's basketball is set to visit Eastern Kentucky at 4 p.m. Saturday.
Bellarmine baseball is scheduled to visit Evansville at 4 p.m. Tuesday. The Knights are set to visit UNC Asheville at 3 p.m. Friday, 1 p.m. Saturday and noon Feb. 25.
Louisville women's lacrosse is scheduled to host Virginia Tech at 6 p.m. Saturday.
Bellarmine softball will be in Florida for The Spring Games. The Knights are set to play St. Bonaventure at 11 a.m. Friday and Siena at 1:30 p.m. Friday. Bellarmine is scheduled to play Cornell at 11 a.m. Saturday and Brown at 1:30 p.m. Saturday. The Knights are set to play Butler at 10 a.m. Feb. 25.
Louisville softball is scheduled to play in the Battle at the Beach tournament in Conway, South Carolina, beginning at 10 a.m. Friday against Furman and at 3:30 p.m. Friday against Coastal Carolina. The Cardinals are slated to play Furman at 12:30 p.m. Saturday and Coastal Carolina at 6 p.m. Saturday. U of L is scheduled to conclude the tournament against Bowling Green at 9:30 a.m. Feb. 25.
Bellarmine men's tennis is set to host Xavier at 3 p.m. Thursday.
Bellarmine women's tennis is scheduled to travel to Grand Forks, North Dakota, to play Marquette at 12:30 p.m. Saturday and North Dakota at 11:15 a.m. Feb. 25.
Louisville men's tennis is set to host Indiana at 11 a.m. Saturday and IUPUI at 4:30 p.m. Saturday.
Louisville women's tennis is scheduled to host Virginia Tech at 4 p.m. Friday and Virginia at noon Feb. 25.
Bellarmine swimming and diving is set to compete at the ASUN Championships beginning Wednesday.
Louisville swimming and diving is scheduled to compete at the ACC Championships beginning Tuesday in Greensboro, North Carolina.
Bellarmine track and field is set to compete at the ASUN Indoor Championship beginning Friday in Alachua County, Florida.
Louisville track and field is scheduled to compete at the ACC Indoor Championships beginning Thursday in Boston.
Bellarmine wrestling is set to host Tennessee Chattanooga at 1 p.m. Feb. 25.
Reach sports reporter Brooks Warren at bwarren@gannett.com and follow him on X at @Broookksss.
This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Kentucky sports gambling news: State sees 1M in 2024 Super Bowl wagers