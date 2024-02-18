Starting 5: Super Bowl wagers reach 1 million in Kentucky; Butler basketball star commits

More than 200,000 Kentuckians placed 1 million wagers on the 2024 Super Bowl between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers, according to data from the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission.

The bets were placed on mobile phones and retail wagering, and the total amount wagered was estimated to be more than $17 million, per a report from BetKentucky.com.

Around the city: Louisville City FC signs former Gatorade Kentucky Soccer Player of the Year

Jansen Wilson, the 2017-18 Gatorade Kentucky Soccer Player of the Year who led Elizabethtown to its second consecutive state title in 2018, signed with Louisville City FC, the club announced Friday.

Wilson played three seasons at Kentucky, where he recorded four goals and two assists in 41 appearances. He then played two seasons at Belmont, where he tallied six goals and 11 assists in 36 appearances.

Around the state: Kentucky tennis player, former St. Xavier High School standout earns SEC honors

Eli Stephenson was a standout tennis player at St. Xavier.

Kentucky freshman tennis player Eli Stephenson, who played for St. Xavier, earned SEC Freshman of the Week honors after defeating Harvard's Masato Perera and Duke's Alexander Visser in singles to improve to 6-0. He also earned a doubles victory with Jaden Weekes.

High school recruiting: Butler basketball star commits to Jacksonville

Mariah Knight, a senior forward at Butler, committed to play basketball for Jacksonville. Knight is averaging a team-high 15.4 points per game and is second in rebounding (7.5 per game). Jacksonville is a Division I program in the ASUN Conference, which has Bellarmine as a member.

More: Louisville-area high school basketball district tournament schedules set for boys, girls

Mark your calendars

